SOhO’s 4th Annual Heads Up All Happy Hour Grateful Dead Celebration

In 1965, Jerry Garcia co-founded the legendary rock group Grateful Dead which blew up in San Francisco county and shook the U.S. with its powerful and psychedelic melodies in the midst of the era of counterculture. Known for always exploring different and experimental styles of music which put “psychedelia” rock on the map, one could say that it was Jerry who rocked a generation of Deadheads into existence.

After his death in 1995, community members and Deadheads of San Francisco organized the first “Jerry Day,” a celebration of all music, accomplishments, and things in the spirit of Jerry Garcia which takes place between his birthday (Aug. 1) and the day he died (Aug. 9). Through this celebration, the McLaren Park Amphitheater was renamed the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater and has been hosting Jerry Day since 2003.

While Santa Barbara may not be the birthplace of Garcia nor Grateful Dead, SB’s Deadhead community has a celebration of our own honoring of Jerry Garcia. Introducing Heads Up All Happy Hour at SOhO, a slate of live shows featuring prominent local bands who will be playing the music of Garcia and Grateful Dead.

“It feels like all our friends are there, along with every Deadhead in the area, and we’re having a big old party in honor of Jerry, and for a great cause,” said Chris Ulep, member of the Grateful Dead tribute band No Simple Highway. The great cause mentioned by Chris is the Rex Foundation: a nonprofit that was founded by members of Grateful Dead and aims to help clean up the environment, protect the rights of indigenous peoples and their lands, and provide support for social services.

SOhO’s 4th annual Heads Up All Happy Hour takes place on Thursday, August 1, from 6-10 p.m. and admission is free. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the show, check out soho.com, and click here to learn more about the Rex Foundation.