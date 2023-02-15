Love Is in

the Santa Barbara Air

Trends Unique to S.B., Love the Second Time Around,

A Father’s Wedding Gift of Music,

and Navigating the Courthouse

By Terry Ortega, Leslie Dinaberg, Shannon Brooks, and Callie Fausey | February 16, 2023

So in love are Vanessa and Oscar. | Credit: Courtesy.

It’s no secret that the Santa Barbara region is one of the most popular spots to tie the knot. Our area has a wide range of offerings for any size budget or guest list, from simple to extravagant, from the beach to historic landmarks, and more. Planning is key, but don’t forget the most important aspect: You are promising to be someone’s person, to love and adore through all that life has to throw at you — so take a breath and start with the love.

In the following pages, Shannon Brooks will give you insight about trends such as elopements, multi-day events, and more, as well as statistics that will help you plan the best time of year for your event as well as how many forecasted weddings are planned in our region. Leslie Dinaberg will share a sweet love story about Greg Moss and Hilary Rack Chapman, who knew each other 30 years ago, married other people, and ended up finding each other and love again the second time around. Callie Fausey will explore Joe Woodard’s wedding gift of composing an album for his daughter’s big day, and I have gathered the how-tos of getting a license and having a ceremony at the beautiful S.B. County Courthouse.

In addition to the stories, this year’s issue will include information about venues, caterers, officiants, musicians, and more! We hope our 2023 Wedding Resource Guide inspires you to create your perfect day. Thank you for letting the S.B. Independent be a part of your love story. —Terry Ortega

By Terry Ortega

Brittany and Austin know who’s important. | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Know the Trends to Help You Plan

the Perfect Wedding Experience

By Shannon Brooks

Take in the mountains and sea from the Moxi’s Lookout Tower | Credit: ByCherry Photography

S.B. Musician Joe Woodard Creates

Wedding Album for Daughter’s Big Day

By Callie Fausey

The cover art for Wedding Album (On this Day) | Credit: Courtesy

Young Love Comes Full Circle for Greg and Hilary

By Leslie Dinaberg

Greg and Hilary | Credit: Courtesy; Emily Hart Roberts

How to Have a Wedding Ceremony

at the Historic Building

By Terry Ortega