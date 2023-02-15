2023 Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide

Wedding By | Wed Feb 15, 2023 | 8:01pm

By Terry Ortega | February 16, 2023

Brittany and Austin know who’s important. | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography
Venues
Jewelry
Wedding Wear
Musicians/DeeJays
Invitations
Photographers
Services and Rentals
Flowers
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Officiants
Consultants/Planners
Transportation
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.
Grass: Capacity 60.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Bungalow 626

Capacity 10-50.
(805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com

Colin and Alyson celebrate their day at the Cabrillo Pavilion. | Credit: Carly Otness Photography

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180. 
Cocktail style: Capacity 240.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room

Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 100.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
info@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300. 
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65. 
Cocktail style: Capacity 75.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas

Chase Restaurant 

Capacity 75.
1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.
info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com.
chasecateringsantabarbara.com

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.
Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.
Pavilion: Capacity 300.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

De la Vina Inn

Interior + Gardens: Capacity 50.
Back Garden: Capacity 50.
Overnight Accommodations: Capacity 16.
1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/the-inn

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.
800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.
privateevents.ele@belmond.com.
belmond.com/elencanto

Elings Park Foundation

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
jweeks@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter

Loquita | Credit: Courtesy

Gainey Vineyard

Gainey Winery and Vineyard: Capacity 350.
Gainey Historic Barn: Capacity: 250.
3950 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez.
(805) 688-0558 x104.
events@gaineyvineyard.com.
gaineyvineyard.com/private-events

The Granada Theatre

Capacity 200.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
tdunn@granadasb.org.
granadasb.org

Hotel Californian

Capacity 200.
36 State St. (805) 882-0100. 
weddings@hotelcalifornian.com.
hotelcalifornian.com

Kiva Cowork Funk Zone

Capacity 200.
10 E. Yanonali St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/funkzone

Kiva Cowork Downtown

Capacity 300.
1117 State St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/kiva-downtown

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

La Paloma Café

Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 40.
Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 24. Standing: Capacity 30.
Anacapa Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity 50.
Full Patio Buyout: Seated: Capacity 65. Standing: Capacity 100.
Full Restaurant Buyout: Seated Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com.
lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.
Side Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.
Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com.
Thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.
Loma Alta and Shoreline Drs.
(805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Light + Space

Capacity 60.
915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/lightandspace

Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Goleta

Sanctuary: Capacity 195.
820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.
(805) 967-7867.
administrator@liveoakgoleta.org.
liveoakgoleta.org/weddings-events

Loquita

Full Restaurant Buyout: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.
Full Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.
La Rambla: Seated: Capacity 45. Standing: Capacity 50.
Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
loquitasb.com

Loquita | Credit: Courtesy

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.
1232 De la Vina St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter

MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.
Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Seated: Capacity 220. Standing: Capacity: 240.  
First Floor + Courtyard: Seated: Capacity 200. Standing: Capacity: 300.
Full Museum: Capacity 500.
125 State St. (805) 770-5000.
events@moxi.org.
moxi.org

Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse

Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 500.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.
(805) 681-7216.
karen@goletahistory.org.
goletahistory.org

Rancho San Julian 

Spacious grounds for private events with optional catering services.
Capacity 200.
6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.
(805) 736-3097.
info@theranchtable.com.
theranchtable.com/gatherings

Riviera Mansion

Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.
Indoor: Capacity 125.
1332 Santa Barbara St.
(805) 884-8703.
christys@uclubsb.org.
rivieramansionwedding.com

Rincon Beach Club

Capacity 225.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.
(805) 566-9933.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com

Rincon Beach Club | Credit: Parallel33 Photography

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Consultants, planners, catering
Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 850.
The Bluff: Capacity 160.
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 571-3072.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Capacity 400.
1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito.
(805) 900-8388.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Saint Barbara Event Center

Ball Room, Patio, and Plaza packages.
Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd.
(805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net.
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

Santa Barbara Club

Outdoor Garden: Capacity 200.
Indoors: Capacity 100.
1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.
santabarbaraclub.org

S.B. Botanic Garden

1212 Mission Canyon Rd. 
(805) 682-4726 x131.
events@sbbg.org.
sbbg.org/visit/weddings-and-events

S.B. City College

Great Meadows: Capacity: 4,000
Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity: 200
Bagish Overlook: Capacity: 75
Calden Overlook: Capacity: 150
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065. 
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse 

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.
weddings@countyofsb.org.
countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

Capacity: up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.
(805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 10-500.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org.
sbhistorical.org

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Seated: Capacity 200. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.
Oak Grove: Ceremony only: Capacity 200.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
acokeley@sbnature2.org.
sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150. 
Outdoors: Capacity150.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
acokeley@sbnature2.org.
sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.
Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.
Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.
Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
andrew@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org

S.B. Woman’s Club 

Capacity 200.
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
rentals@sbwomansclub.com.
sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo

Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org.
sbzoo.org/weddings

Loquita | Credit: Courtesy

Scarlett Begonia

Reception, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner. 
Capacity 80-100.
21 W. Victoria St. (805) 770-2143.
events@scarlettbegonia.net.
scarlettbegonia.net

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr.
(805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 300-400.
1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.
gail@sohosb.com.
sohosb.com

Standing Sun Wines

92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton.
(805) 691-9413.
hello@thehideawaylo.com.
standingsunwines.com

Unity of Santa Barbara

Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.
Sanctuary: Seated: Capacity 175.
Chapel: Seated: Capacity 50.
227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.
unity@unitysb.org.
unitysb.org/rent-our-space-options/weddings

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
info@villaandvineweddings.com.
villaandvineweddings.com

Vino Divino

Capacity 40.
2012 De la Vina St. (805) 665-3860.
kristine@sbeventspace.com.
sbeventspace.com/vino-divino-tasting-room

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter

Jewelry

How to put a ring on it. | Credit: Roland Photgraphy

Bryant & Sons, Ltd.

812 State St. (805) 966-9187.
bryantandsons.com

Wedding Wear

Credit: James and Jess Photography; Veils & Tails Photography

The Dress

28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.
jayna@thedressbride.com.
thedressbride.com

Sheer Delights Lingerie and Accessories

Bridal lingerie, honeymoon attire, and accessories.
422 N. Milpas St., Ste. 2. (805) 568-1145.
info@sheerdelights.net.
sheerdelights.net

Musicians/DeeJays

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
area51livemusic.com

Brett & Co.

Dance/cocktail band for S.B. events and deejay, sound, silent disco.
(805) 308-6465.
hello@brettandco.co.
brettandco.co

Brandon Kinalele Music

Live looping, jazz guitar soloist and singer.
(805) 895-1384.
brandonkinalelemusic@gmail.com.
instagram.com/brandonkinalelemusic

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com

Chris Fossek Music

Spanish guitar for ceremonies, cocktail hours, and receptions and combos with percussion, saxophone, and dance.
(805) 455-1005.
chrisfossek@gmail.com.
chrisfossek.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.
(805) 415-8478.
danwillardmusic@gmail.com.
danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Seven years in a row!)
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
djdarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Bonnie from Music by Bonnie will keep the party going. | Credit: Courtesy

Deejay/emcee, sound and lighting, and photobooth.
(805) 259-8277.
josh@djhecktik.com.
djhecktik.com

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.
(805) 334-0317. 
guitarwitt@gmail.com.
guitarwitt.com

Harp by Anna

Live harp music for ceremonies and receptions.
(805) 663-0609.
anna@harpbyanna.com.
harpbyanna.com

JSH Music Productions

Twelve live band options, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.
(510) 697-7392.
jon@jshmusic.com.
jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist

Elegant harp music.
(805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com.
laurierasmussen.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.
(805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Music, deejays, and photo booths. 
(805) 570-0366.
info@patrickbutler.com.
patrickbutler.com

Scott Topper DJ Productions

Music planning, timeline coordination, and ceremony and reception deejays. 
(805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com

Invitations

Type A Creative | Credit: Courtesy

folio press & paperie

In-house design + letterpress and digital printing.
301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.
print@foliopressandpaperie.com.
foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect

2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 969-7998.
letterperfectsb@gmail.com.
letterperfectsantabarbara.com
farmtopaper.org

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage.
(805) 973-7968.
kendall@type-a-creative.com.
type-a-creative.com

Wonder and Wit

Wedding branding, invitation packages, program, digital wedding platform, wedding websites.
216 E. Gutierrez St., Ste. A. (805) 708-8588.
jessica@wonderandwit.com.
wonderandwit.com

Photographers

Ashleigh Taylor Portrait

1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.
info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.
ashleightaylorportrait.com

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.
info@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com

Captured & Created

(914) 330-1937.
carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.
capturedandcreated.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
emilyhart-roberts.com

Head & Heart Photography by Kiel Rucker

2430 De la Vina St. (805) 618-2510.
hello@headandheartphotography.com.
headandheartphotography.com

Jen Huang Bogan

jen@jenhuangphoto.com.
jenhuangphoto.com

Jocelyn & Spencer

(805) 724-2753.
hello@jocelynandspencer.com.
jocelynandspencer.com

Just Kiss Collective

Esteban and Scott | Credit: Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 636-1124.
hello@justkisscollective.com.
justkisscollective.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

(805) 699-6232.
kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.
kcrewsphoto.com

L.A. Exposures

4831 8th St., #6, Carpinteria. (310) 962-2818.
jeremy@laexposures.com.
laexposures.com 

Linda Blue Photography

(805) 708-2583.
linda@labluephotography.com.
labluephotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
Michellelauren.com

Monie Photography

624 Olive St. (805) 729-1680.
photo@silcom.com.
moniephotography.com

Rewind Photograph

(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
rewindphotography.com

RG Photography

(805) 705-5272.
rgphotographysb@gmail.com.
rgphotographysb.com

Sarita Relis Photography

(805) 335-1485.
info@saritarelis.com.
saritarelis.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633. 
willa@willakveta.com.
willakveta.com

Services and Rentals

Action Photo Booth

A fun, modern, interactive, and open photo booth experience.
(805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners

Wedding gown cleaning, preparation, and preservation.
14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.
sales@ablitts.com.
ablitts.com

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rentals.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com.
allheartrentals.com

Backdrop Boutique S.B.

Custom backdrops, chuppahs, and arbors.
4228 Carpinteria Ave., #3, Carpinteria. (805) 705-2163.
805sher@gmail.com.
backdropboutiquesb.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.
(805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
bellavistadesigns.com

Best Room Block Rates

Hotel wedding room blocks.
(805) 691-2757.
bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.
bestroomblockrates.com

Cappuccino Connection

(805) 453-1168.
kcohen@capbar.com.
capbar.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.
sbcrecorder.com

Elan Event Rentals | Credit: Anna Delores Photography

Elan Event Rentals

A unique selection of hand-crafted designs and specialty decor.
(805) 760-0544.
info@elaneventrentals.com.
elaneventrentals.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.
(805) 689-2285.
jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.
drjessicahiggins.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.
just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com.
lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. Serving S.B. and the Santa Ynez Valley.
(805) 688-1812.
thelittleguest@gmail.com.
thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting.
(805) 965-8249.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com

Paint Jam U.S.A.

On-site paintings / paint station as alternative to guest book.
7544 Evergreen Dr., Goleta. (805) 448-6873. 
jana@paintjamusa.com.
paintjamusa.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols and custom handheld fans. 
(805) 636-0439.
info@parasolsinparadise.com.
parasolsinparadise.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.
(805) 570-0366.
info@patrickbutler.com.
patrickbutler.com

Riviera Productions Wedding & Event Videography

Capture memories and create movies to last a lifetime.
(805) 452-7069.
info@rivierasb.com.
rivierasb.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.
17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com.
rivieratowel.com

Soirée Photobooth Co.

(805) 585-7575. 
hello@soireephotoboothco.com.
soireephotoboothco.com

SPARK Creative Events

Event lighting, draping, audio, video, and power rentals.
75 Robin Hill Rd.
info@sparkcreativeevents.com.
sparkcreativeevents.com 

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.
(805) 770-3300.
infosb@tacer.biz.
tacer.biz

Flowers

Alpha Floral | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Alpha Floral

1810 A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.
alphafloral@gmail.com.
alphafloralsb.com

Flowers by Blue Blossoms | Credit: Emily Hart Roberts

Bright Floral

(917) 406-9120.
amy@brightfloral.com.
brightfloral.com

ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com.
ellaandlouie.com

PacWest Blooms

Full-service floral, à la carte packages.
500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria. (805) 755-2205. 
pacwestblooms@gmail.com.
pacwestblooms.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.
info@westerlay.com.
westerlay.com

Wild West Florals

1512 Shoreline Dr. (805) 705-0597.
sarah@wildwestflorals.com.
wildwestflorals.com

Catering

Chase Restaurant 

Capacity 75.
1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.
info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com.
chasecateringsantabarbara.com 

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811.
events@countrycateringcompany.com.
countrycateringcompany.com

Catering, rentals, and lighting by Events By Rincon. | Credit: Ali Beck

Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com

Events by Rincon

Full-service catering and event planning.
3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.
(805) 896-9541.
sales@eventsbyrincon.com.
eventsbyrincon.com

Get Shucked Oyster Bar Catering 

(775) 530-1243.
getshuckedsb@gmail.com.
instagram.com/getshuckedsb

Island View Catering

(805) 569-5747.
avrey@ivcatering.com.
ivcatering.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200.
lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.
lorrainelimcatering.com

Pour Choices

5481 El Carro Ln., Carpinteria.
(805) 451-6090.
kristen@pourchoicesbartending.com.
pourchoicesbartending.com

Quail Canyon Catering

(805) 696-8304.
ohanavan87@gmail.com.
quailcanyoncatering.com

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes as unique as the couple. | Credit: Carly Otness Photography

Jessica Foster Confections

Dessert catering.
(805) 637-6985.
info@jessicafosterconfections.com.
jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Officiants

Officiant Barbara Rose in a joyful ceremony. | Credit: Courtesy

Barbara Rose Weddings

Spiritual, heart-opening, unique, multicultural, religious, nonreligious, Jewish, Buddhist.
(818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com.
barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris — I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, like gender, and any celebration of love.
(805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.
(805) 452-0056. 
nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.
ceremoniesbynanette.com

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.
(805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Miriam Lindbeck

The most beautiful, personal, and unique ceremonies you can imagine.
(805) 452-0954 (cell and texting).
miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com 
weddingsantabarbara.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies.
(609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com.
daniantman.com/weddings 

Santa Barbara Classic

Weddings by Patrice Handley
Personalized and happy ceremonies for small or large weddings.
(805) 886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.
santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Santa Barbara Weddings

(805) 291-2130.
sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings

Yes I Do! (Kitty Ryan)

Civil ceremonies for all couples, written for you.
(805) 705-8131.
yesidosb@gmail.com.
yesidosb.com

Consultants/Planners

So in love are Vanessa and Oscar. | Credit: Courtesy.

Alana Rae Events 

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 621-3328.
alana@alanaraeevents.com.
alanaraeevents.com 

Alegria by Design

Event design and partial and full event planning services.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
alegriabydesign.com

Alexandra Kolendrianos

Wedding planner.
(323) 363-9005.
ak@alexandrak.com.
alexandrak.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.
(805) 570-6396.
ann@annjohnsonevents.com.
annjohnsonevents.com

Array Creative Design

Full-service design and planning.
(925) 699-3292.
hello@arraycreativedesign.com.
arraycreativedesign.com

Coastal Rose Events

A boutique wedding and elopement planning company.
emily@coastalroseevents.com.
coastalroseevents.com

Drake Social

Full-service planning and design.
1837 State St. (678) 207-6726.
courtney@drakesocial.com.
drakesocial.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Full and partial wedding planning packages and event day management services.
(805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
gatheringsforgood.com

Jill & Co. Events

(805) 455-0722.
hello@jillandcoevents.com.
jillandcoevents.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 242-1142. 
hello@joyandesign.com.
joyandesign.com

Magnolia Event Design & Planning

Wedding and event planning and design.
(805) 691-2757.
lindsey@magnoliaed.com.
magnoliaeventdesign.com

Once in a Lifetime 

Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.
(805) 453-6172.
dalina@gmail.com.
sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx and Redwood

Full-service planning and design.
(805) 335-1598.
hello@onyxandredwood.com.
onyxandredwood.com

PacWest Blooms Events

Month-of and day-of coordination, elopement, and micro events.
500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria.
(805) 755-2205. 
pacwestblooms@gmail.com.
pacwestblooms.com

S.B. Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Style

Invitation, officiants, transportation, music/deejays, and consultants/planners.
210 W. Micheltorena St. (805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
santabarbarawedding.com 

Weddings by the Sea

Catherine Forester: Wedding & Event Planner.
(805) 455-2270.
weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com.
santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Transportation

A and J Limousine

Wedding day sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, shuttle service.
4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.
info@aandjlimousine.com.
aandjlimousine.com

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events.
(805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com.
bills-bus.com

EOS Transportation

(805) 683-9636.
contact@eossantabarbara.com.
eossantabarbara.com

Cheyenne and Stephen on the Trolley of Love. | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Rock Star Limo, Bus & Trolley Co.

Limousines, airport transfers, black car service, wine and trolley tours.
(805) 451-9999. 
book@rockstarsb.com.
rockstarsb.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.
info@sbchauffeuring.com.
sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Rides

For brides, bachelorette parties, and the wedding party.
(805) 637-6334.
santabarbararides805@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/SBSafeRides

S.B. Tours a la Carte

Vintage automobiles with chauffeur services.
(805) 455-1921.
toursalacarte805@gmail.com.
santabarbaratoursalacarte.com 

S.B. Trolley Company

(805) 965-0353.
info@sbtrolley.com.
sbtrolley.com

Signature Parking

Valet parking for weddings and special events.
(805) 969-7275.
info@signatureparking.com.
signatureparking.com

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

CHEVEUX Extensions & Accessories

1213 State St., Ste. M. (805) 295-0505.
info@cheveuxbymar.com.
cheveuxextensions.com

Chi Beauty Artistry

Special occasion hair and makeup services.
(805) 259-6302.
chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.
chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

(805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.
dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
floatluxuryspa.com 

Inner Space Experience (Mobile Service)

Relaxing massage therapy at your home, event, or venue. 
(805) 698-3569.
connect@innerspaceexperience.com.
innerspaceexperience.com

Rebecca Michel Beauty

Hair styling, makeup, extension placement, standby service.
(805) 680-3170.
contact@rebeccamichel.com.
rebeccamichel.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Massages and facials.
(805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com.
sbmobilemassage.com

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.

3040 State St., Ste. E and G.
(888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com.
teamhairandmakeup.com

Left: Ethereal hair and makeup by TEAM Hair and Makeup. Right: Hannah and Ricky are on their way. | Credit: Courtesy; Ali Beck

