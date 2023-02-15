2023 Santa Barbara

Wedding Resource Guide

Photography, Caterer, Venue, and More Listings

By Terry Ortega | February 16, 2023

Brittany and Austin know who’s important. | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Venues

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Grass: Capacity 60.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga Sts. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Bungalow 626

Capacity 10-50.

(805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com

Colin and Alyson celebrate their day at the Cabrillo Pavilion. | Credit: Carly Otness Photography

Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180.

Cocktail style: Capacity 240.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez Warehouse Tasting Room

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 100.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom

Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

Cocktail style: Capacity 75.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas

Chase Restaurant

Capacity 75.

1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.

info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com.

chasecateringsantabarbara.com

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Floral Gateway: Capacity 200.

Great Meadow: Capacity 3,000.

Pavilion: Capacity 300.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

De la Vina Inn

Interior + Gardens: Capacity 50.

Back Garden: Capacity 50.

Overnight Accommodations: Capacity 16.

1323 De la Vina St. (805) 564-8462.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/the-inn

East Beach/Calle Puerto Vallarta

Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel

Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for various capacities.

800 Alvarado Pl. (805) 845-5800.

privateevents.ele@belmond.com.

belmond.com/elencanto

Elings Park Foundation

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.

jweeks@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter

Loquita | Credit: Courtesy

Gainey Vineyard

Gainey Winery and Vineyard: Capacity 350.

Gainey Historic Barn: Capacity: 250.

3950 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez.

(805) 688-0558 x104.

events@gaineyvineyard.com.

gaineyvineyard.com/private-events

The Granada Theatre

Capacity 200.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

tdunn@granadasb.org.

granadasb.org

Hotel Californian

Capacity 200.

36 State St. (805) 882-0100.

weddings@hotelcalifornian.com.

hotelcalifornian.com

Kiva Cowork Funk Zone

Capacity 200.

10 E. Yanonali St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/funkzone

Kiva Cowork Downtown

Capacity 300.

1117 State St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/kiva-downtown

La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

La Paloma Café

Full Bar Buyout: Standing: Capacity 40.

Upper Deck Patio: Seated: Capacity 24. Standing: Capacity 30.

Anacapa Patio: Seated: Capacity 40. Standing: Capacity 50.

Full Patio Buyout: Seated: Capacity 65. Standing: Capacity 100.

Full Restaurant Buyout: Seated Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomasb.com.

lapalomasb.com

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Seated: Capacity 130. Standing: Capacity 200.

Side Patio: Seated: Capacity 50. Standing: Capacity 70.

Private Dining Room: Seated: Capacity 50.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.

events@thelarksb.com.

Thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 200.

Loma Alta and Shoreline Drs.

(805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Light + Space

Capacity 60.

915 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/lightandspace

Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Goleta

Sanctuary: Capacity 195.

820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

(805) 967-7867.

administrator@liveoakgoleta.org.

liveoakgoleta.org/weddings-events

Loquita

Full Restaurant Buyout: Seated: Capacity 115. Standing: Capacity 175.

Full Patio: Seated: Capacity 75. Standing: Capacity 100.

La Rambla: Seated: Capacity 45. Standing: Capacity 50.

Private Patio: Seated: Capacity 30.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com.

loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 100.

1232 De la Vina St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter

MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.

3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter

Mission Rose Garden

Capacity 200.

Los Olivos and Laguna Sts. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Seated: Capacity 220. Standing: Capacity: 240.

First Floor + Courtyard: Seated: Capacity 200. Standing: Capacity: 300.

Full Museum: Capacity 500.

125 State St. (805) 770-5000.

events@moxi.org.

moxi.org

Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse

Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Capacity 500.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta.

(805) 681-7216.

karen@goletahistory.org.

goletahistory.org

Rancho San Julian

Spacious grounds for private events with optional catering services.

Capacity 200.

6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.

(805) 736-3097.

info@theranchtable.com.

theranchtable.com/gatherings

Riviera Mansion

Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.

Indoor: Capacity 125.

1332 Santa Barbara St.

(805) 884-8703.

christys@uclubsb.org.

rivieramansionwedding.com

Rincon Beach Club

Capacity 225.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.

(805) 566-9933.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Rincon Beach Club | Credit: Parallel33 Photography

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Consultants, planners, catering

Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 850.

The Bluff: Capacity 160.

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta. (805) 571-3072.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santa-barbara

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Capacity 400.

1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito.

(805) 900-8388.

rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

Saint Barbara Event Center

Ball Room, Patio, and Plaza packages.

Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd.

(805) 683-4492.

rentals@saintbarbara.net.

saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

Santa Barbara Club

Outdoor Garden: Capacity 200.

Indoors: Capacity 100.

1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.

jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.

santabarbaraclub.org

S.B. Botanic Garden

1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

(805) 682-4726 x131.

events@sbbg.org.

sbbg.org/visit/weddings-and-events

S.B. City College

Great Meadows: Capacity: 4,000

Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity: 200

Bagish Overlook: Capacity: 75

Calden Overlook: Capacity: 150

721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.

specialevents@sbcc.edu.

sbcc.edu

S.B. County Courthouse

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2460 x4.

weddings@countyofsb.org.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Event Space

Capacity: up to 200 based on venue. Various locations.

(805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com

S.B. Historical Museum

Capacity 10-500.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org.

sbhistorical.org

S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Cocktail: Capacity 300. Seated: Capacity 200. Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.

Oak Grove: Ceremony only: Capacity 200.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.

acokeley@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity150.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

acokeley@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/rentals

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.

Presidio Orchard: Capacity 200 seated.

Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 120 seated.

Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250 seated.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

andrew@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org

S.B. Woman’s Club

Capacity 200.

670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.

rentals@sbwomansclub.com.

sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo

Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.

Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/weddings

Scarlett Begonia

Reception, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner.

Capacity 80-100.

21 W. Victoria St. (805) 770-2143.

events@scarlettbegonia.net.

scarlettbegonia.net

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr.

(805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Capacity 300-400.

1221 State St., Ste. 205. (805) 962-7776.

gail@sohosb.com.

sohosb.com

Standing Sun Wines

92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton.

(805) 691-9413.

hello@thehideawaylo.com.

standingsunwines.com

Unity of Santa Barbara

Outdoor spaces available and officiants provided.

Sanctuary: Seated: Capacity 175.

Chapel: Seated: Capacity 50.

227 E. Arrellaga St. (805) 966-2239.

unity@unitysb.org.

unitysb.org/rent-our-space-options/weddings

Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

info@villaandvineweddings.com.

villaandvineweddings.com

Vino Divino

Capacity 40.

2012 De la Vina St. (805) 665-3860.

kristine@sbeventspace.com.

sbeventspace.com/vino-divino-tasting-room

Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.

423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter

Jewelry

How to put a ring on it. | Credit: Roland Photgraphy

Bryant & Sons, Ltd.

812 State St. (805) 966-9187.

bryantandsons.com

Wedding Wear

Credit: James and Jess Photography; Veils & Tails Photography

The Dress

28 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5689.

jayna@thedressbride.com.

thedressbride.com

Sheer Delights Lingerie and Accessories

Bridal lingerie, honeymoon attire, and accessories.

422 N. Milpas St., Ste. 2. (805) 568-1145.

info@sheerdelights.net.

sheerdelights.net

Musicians/DeeJays

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.

(805) 637-3632.

area51livemusic.com

Brett & Co.

Dance/cocktail band for S.B. events and deejay, sound, silent disco.

(805) 308-6465.

hello@brettandco.co.

brettandco.co

Brandon Kinalele Music

Live looping, jazz guitar soloist and singer.

(805) 895-1384.

brandonkinalelemusic@gmail.com.

instagram.com/brandonkinalelemusic

Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar.

(805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com

Chris Fossek Music

Spanish guitar for ceremonies, cocktail hours, and receptions and combos with percussion, saxophone, and dance.

(805) 455-1005.

chrisfossek@gmail.com.

chrisfossek.com

Dan Willard Music Service

Live music, all genres, vocal and instrumental.

(805) 415-8478.

danwillardmusic@gmail.com.

danwillardmusic.com

DJ Darla Bea

Winner of Best Event DJ award in S.B. (Seven years in a row!)

(805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com.

djdarlabea.com

DJ Hecktik

Bonnie from Music by Bonnie will keep the party going. | Credit: Courtesy

Deejay/emcee, sound and lighting, and photobooth.

(805) 259-8277.

josh@djhecktik.com.

djhecktik.com

GuitarWitt by Michael Witt

Live music. All genres specializing in guitar.

(805) 334-0317.

guitarwitt@gmail.com.

guitarwitt.com

Harp by Anna

Live harp music for ceremonies and receptions.

(805) 663-0609.

anna@harpbyanna.com.

harpbyanna.com

JSH Music Productions

Twelve live band options, deejay/emcee, rehearsal dinner music.

(510) 697-7392.

jon@jshmusic.com.

jshmusic.com

Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist

Elegant harp music.

(805) 320-9337.

laurieharp@gmail.com.

laurierasmussen.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.

(805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Music, deejays, and photo booths.

(805) 570-0366.

info@patrickbutler.com.

patrickbutler.com

Scott Topper DJ Productions

Music planning, timeline coordination, and ceremony and reception deejays.

(805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com

Invitations

Type A Creative | Credit: Courtesy

folio press & paperie

In-house design + letterpress and digital printing.

301 Motor Wy. (805) 966-1010.

print@foliopressandpaperie.com.

foliopressandpaperie.com

Letter Perfect

2325 Lillie Ave., Summerland. (805) 969-7998.

letterperfectsb@gmail.com.

letterperfectsantabarbara.com

farmtopaper.org

Type A Creative

Kendall Pata. Invitations, save the dates, menus, programs, wedding signage.

(805) 973-7968.

kendall@type-a-creative.com.

type-a-creative.com

Wonder and Wit

Wedding branding, invitation packages, program, digital wedding platform, wedding websites.

216 E. Gutierrez St., Ste. A. (805) 708-8588.

jessica@wonderandwit.com.

wonderandwit.com

Photographers

Ashleigh Taylor Portrait

1129 State St., Ste. 30-A. (310) 404-1613.

info@ashleightaylorphotography.com.

ashleightaylorportrait.com

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

info@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com

Captured & Created

(914) 330-1937.

carlyotnessweddings@gmail.com.

capturedandcreated.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

(805) 448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net.

emilyhart-roberts.com

Head & Heart Photography by Kiel Rucker

2430 De la Vina St. (805) 618-2510.

hello@headandheartphotography.com.

headandheartphotography.com

Jen Huang Bogan

jen@jenhuangphoto.com.

jenhuangphoto.com

Jocelyn & Spencer

(805) 724-2753.

hello@jocelynandspencer.com.

jocelynandspencer.com

Just Kiss Collective

Esteban and Scott | Credit: Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 636-1124.

hello@justkisscollective.com.

justkisscollective.com

Kelsey Crews Photo

(805) 699-6232.

kelsey@kcrewsphoto.com.

kcrewsphoto.com

L.A. Exposures

4831 8th St., #6, Carpinteria. (310) 962-2818.

jeremy@laexposures.com.

laexposures.com

Linda Blue Photography

(805) 708-2583.

linda@labluephotography.com.

labluephotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com.

Michellelauren.com

Monie Photography

624 Olive St. (805) 729-1680.

photo@silcom.com.

moniephotography.com

Rewind Photograph

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com.

rewindphotography.com

RG Photography

(805) 705-5272.

rgphotographysb@gmail.com.

rgphotographysb.com

Sarita Relis Photography

(805) 335-1485.

info@saritarelis.com.

saritarelis.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

(805) 633-4633.

willa@willakveta.com.

willakveta.com

Services and Rentals

Action Photo Booth

A fun, modern, interactive, and open photo booth experience.

(805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners

Wedding gown cleaning, preparation, and preservation.

14 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 963-6677.

sales@ablitts.com.

ablitts.com

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rentals.

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. A, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com.

allheartrentals.com

Backdrop Boutique S.B.

Custom backdrops, chuppahs, and arbors.

4228 Carpinteria Ave., #3, Carpinteria. (805) 705-2163.

805sher@gmail.com.

backdropboutiquesb.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, audio, and visual.

(805) 966-9616.

mail@bellavistadesigns.com.

bellavistadesigns.com

Best Room Block Rates

Hotel wedding room blocks.

(805) 691-2757.

bestroomblockrates@gmail.com.

bestroomblockrates.com

Cappuccino Connection

(805) 453-1168.

kcohen@capbar.com.

capbar.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2250.

sbcrecorder.com

Elan Event Rentals | Credit: Anna Delores Photography

Elan Event Rentals

A unique selection of hand-crafted designs and specialty decor.

(805) 760-0544.

info@elaneventrentals.com.

elaneventrentals.com

Dr. Jessica Higgins

Couples coaching. Connected Couple: Your Map to Happy, Lasting Love.

(805) 689-2285.

jessica@drjessicahiggins.com.

drjessicahiggins.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

721 E. Gutierrez St. (805) 680-5484.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.

just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com.

lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events. Serving S.B. and the Santa Ynez Valley.

(805) 688-1812.

thelittleguest@gmail.com.

thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting.

(805) 965-8249.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Paint Jam U.S.A.

On-site paintings / paint station as alternative to guest book.

7544 Evergreen Dr., Goleta. (805) 448-6873.

jana@paintjamusa.com.

paintjamusa.com

Parasols in Paradise

Sales and rentals of parasols and custom handheld fans.

(805) 636-0439.

info@parasolsinparadise.com.

parasolsinparadise.com

Patrick Butler Entertainment

Deejays, lighting, and photo booths.

(805) 570-0366.

info@patrickbutler.com.

patrickbutler.com

Riviera Productions Wedding & Event Videography

Capture memories and create movies to last a lifetime.

(805) 452-7069.

info@rivierasb.com.

rivierasb.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.

17 W. Gutierrez St. (805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com.

rivieratowel.com

Soirée Photobooth Co.

(805) 585-7575.

hello@soireephotoboothco.com.

soireephotoboothco.com

SPARK Creative Events

Event lighting, draping, audio, video, and power rentals.

75 Robin Hill Rd.

info@sparkcreativeevents.com.

sparkcreativeevents.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

1 N. Calle César Chávez, Ste. 7.

(805) 770-3300.

infosb@tacer.biz.

tacer.biz

Flowers

Alpha Floral | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Alpha Floral

1810 A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.

alphafloral@gmail.com.

alphafloralsb.com

Flowers by Blue Blossoms | Credit: Emily Hart Roberts

Bright Floral

(917) 406-9120.

amy@brightfloral.com.

brightfloral.com

ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com.

ellaandlouie.com

PacWest Blooms

Full-service floral, à la carte packages.

500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria. (805) 755-2205.

pacwestblooms@gmail.com.

pacwestblooms.com

Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. (805) 684-5411.

info@westerlay.com.

westerlay.com

Wild West Florals

1512 Shoreline Dr. (805) 705-0597.

sarah@wildwestflorals.com.

wildwestflorals.com

Catering

Chase Restaurant

Capacity 75.

1012 State St. (805) 560-9755.

info@chasecateringsantabarbara.com.

chasecateringsantabarbara.com

Country Catering Company

5925 Calle Real, Goleta. (805) 964-3811.

events@countrycateringcompany.com.

countrycateringcompany.com

Catering, rentals, and lighting by Events By Rincon. | Credit: Ali Beck

Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com

Events by Rincon

Full-service catering and event planning.

3805 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria.

(805) 896-9541.

sales@eventsbyrincon.com.

eventsbyrincon.com

Get Shucked Oyster Bar Catering

(775) 530-1243.

getshuckedsb@gmail.com.

instagram.com/getshuckedsb

Island View Catering

(805) 569-5747.

avrey@ivcatering.com.

ivcatering.com

Lorraine Lim Catering

(805) 646-2200.

lorrainelimcatering@gmail.com.

lorrainelimcatering.com

Pour Choices

5481 El Carro Ln., Carpinteria.

(805) 451-6090.

kristen@pourchoicesbartending.com.

pourchoicesbartending.com

Quail Canyon Catering

(805) 696-8304.

ohanavan87@gmail.com.

quailcanyoncatering.com

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes as unique as the couple. | Credit: Carly Otness Photography

Jessica Foster Confections

Dessert catering.

(805) 637-6985.

info@jessicafosterconfections.com.

jessicafosterconfections.com

Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, sweetheart cakes, cupcakes, and treats.

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Officiants

Officiant Barbara Rose in a joyful ceremony. | Credit: Courtesy

Barbara Rose Weddings

Spiritual, heart-opening, unique, multicultural, religious, nonreligious, Jewish, Buddhist.

(818) 645-8178.

barbararosesherman@me.com.

barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Mousouris — I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written ceremonies specializing in interfaith, like gender, and any celebration of love.

(805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com.

idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Ceremonies by Nanette

Joyful, creative elopement and small wedding ceremonies for all couples.

(805) 452-0056.

nanette@ceremoniesbynanette.com.

ceremoniesbynanette.com

Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.

(805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com.

weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Miriam Lindbeck

The most beautiful, personal, and unique ceremonies you can imagine.

(805) 452-0954 (cell and texting).

miriam@weddingsantabarbara.com

weddingsantabarbara.com

Rev. Dani Antman

Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies.

(609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com.

daniantman.com/weddings

Santa Barbara Classic

Weddings by Patrice Handley

Personalized and happy ceremonies for small or large weddings.

(805) 886-5930.

patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.

santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

Santa Barbara Weddings

(805) 291-2130.

sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings

Yes I Do! (Kitty Ryan)

Civil ceremonies for all couples, written for you.

(805) 705-8131.

yesidosb@gmail.com.

yesidosb.com

Consultants/Planners

So in love are Vanessa and Oscar. | Credit: Courtesy.

Alana Rae Events

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.

(805) 621-3328.

alana@alanaraeevents.com.

alanaraeevents.com

Alegria by Design

Event design and partial and full event planning services.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com.

alegriabydesign.com

Alexandra Kolendrianos

Wedding planner.

(323) 363-9005.

ak@alexandrak.com.

alexandrak.com

Ann Johnson Events

Wedding coordinator, planning, and styling.

(805) 570-6396.

ann@annjohnsonevents.com.

annjohnsonevents.com

Array Creative Design

Full-service design and planning.

(925) 699-3292.

hello@arraycreativedesign.com.

arraycreativedesign.com

Coastal Rose Events

A boutique wedding and elopement planning company.

emily@coastalroseevents.com.

coastalroseevents.com

Drake Social

Full-service planning and design.

1837 State St. (678) 207-6726.

courtney@drakesocial.com.

drakesocial.com

Gatherings for Good Events

Full and partial wedding planning packages and event day management services.

(805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.

gatheringsforgood.com

Jill & Co. Events

(805) 455-0722.

hello@jillandcoevents.com.

jillandcoevents.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, design, and coordination.

(805) 242-1142.

hello@joyandesign.com.

joyandesign.com

Magnolia Event Design & Planning

Wedding and event planning and design.

(805) 691-2757.

lindsey@magnoliaed.com.

magnoliaeventdesign.com

Once in a Lifetime

Dalina Michaels. Wedding coordinating and event planning.

(805) 453-6172.

dalina@gmail.com.

sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx and Redwood

Full-service planning and design.

(805) 335-1598.

hello@onyxandredwood.com.

onyxandredwood.com

PacWest Blooms Events

Month-of and day-of coordination, elopement, and micro events.

500 Maple Ave., Studio #1, Carpinteria.

(805) 755-2205.

pacwestblooms@gmail.com.

pacwestblooms.com

S.B. Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com.

sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding Style

Invitation, officiants, transportation, music/deejays, and consultants/planners.

210 W. Micheltorena St. (805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com.

santabarbarawedding.com

Weddings by the Sea

Catherine Forester: Wedding & Event Planner.

(805) 455-2270.

weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com.

santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Transportation

A and J Limousine

Wedding day sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, shuttle service.

4067 State St. (805) 683-7772.

info@aandjlimousine.com.

aandjlimousine.com

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events.

(805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com.

bills-bus.com

EOS Transportation

(805) 683-9636.

contact@eossantabarbara.com.

eossantabarbara.com

Cheyenne and Stephen on the Trolley of Love. | Credit: Veils & Tails Photography

Rock Star Limo, Bus & Trolley Co.

Limousines, airport transfers, black car service, wine and trolley tours.

(805) 451-9999.

book@rockstarsb.com.

rockstarsb.com

S.B. Chauffeuring & Tours

(805) 637-6320 or (805) 563-5132.

info@sbchauffeuring.com.

sbchauffeuring.com

S.B. Rides

For brides, bachelorette parties, and the wedding party.

(805) 637-6334.

santabarbararides805@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/SBSafeRides

S.B. Tours a la Carte

Vintage automobiles with chauffeur services.

(805) 455-1921.

toursalacarte805@gmail.com.

santabarbaratoursalacarte.com

S.B. Trolley Company

(805) 965-0353.

info@sbtrolley.com.

sbtrolley.com

Signature Parking

Valet parking for weddings and special events.

(805) 969-7275.

info@signatureparking.com.

signatureparking.com

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

CHEVEUX Extensions & Accessories

1213 State St., Ste. M. (805) 295-0505.

info@cheveuxbymar.com.

cheveuxextensions.com

Chi Beauty Artistry

Special occasion hair and makeup services.

(805) 259-6302.

chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.

chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

(805) 453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.

dreamcatcherartistry.com

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

floatluxuryspa.com

Inner Space Experience (Mobile Service)

Relaxing massage therapy at your home, event, or venue.

(805) 698-3569.

connect@innerspaceexperience.com.

innerspaceexperience.com

Rebecca Michel Beauty

Hair styling, makeup, extension placement, standby service.

(805) 680-3170.

contact@rebeccamichel.com.

rebeccamichel.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Massages and facials.

(805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com.

sbmobilemassage.com

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.

3040 State St., Ste. E and G.

(888) 338-8326.

info@teamhairandmakeup.com.

teamhairandmakeup.com

Left: Ethereal hair and makeup by TEAM Hair and Makeup. Right: Hannah and Ricky are on their way. | Credit: Courtesy; Ali Beck