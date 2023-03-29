2023 Annual

Summer Camp Guide

Arts

SB Centre for Aerial Dance | Credit: Ninette Paloma

Aerial Dance

Experience the art of contemporary flight with the S.B. Centre for Aerial Dance featuring trapeze, lyra, and aerial fabrics.

Ages 8-18. 8 E. De la Guerra St. Call (805) 284-8785 or email hello@sbaerial.com.

sbaerial.com

Amplify Day Camp

Empowering, award-winning music and arts summer camp serving girls from the neighborhood since 2012.

Ages 8-18 (separated by age groups). 8585 N. Ojai Rd., Ojai. Call (805) 699-5247 or email info@girlsrocksb.org.

girlsrocksb.org/amplify-day-camp

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Credit: Courtesy

Children will prepare a meal with Culinary Educators and volunteers, and then sit down and enjoy it together on afternoons of summer fun and field trips focused on foodie adventures!

Grades K-teen. 2300 Garden St. Call (805) 452-3497 or email info@atozcookingschool.org.

atozcookingschool.org

Arts & Crafts Camp

Campers’ imaginations will soar with an extravaganza of colorful arts and crafts projects created outdoors, in the woods, using mixed-media art supplies with professional instruction.

Ages 6-15. Call (646) 369-7277 or email thewoodsartstudio@gmail.com.

thewoodsartstudio.com

Art Explorers Summer Camps 2023

One-week themed camps in visual arts, digital arts, sewing, moving making, drawing, painting, and crafting,

Grades K-8. Bishop Diego School, 4000 La Colina Rd.; and Foothill Elementary School, 711 Ribera Dr. Call (805) 570-5599 or email ozwicke@terrificscientific.org.

artexplorerssantabarbara.com

Artstudio 4 Kids

Week-long outdoor summer art camps that revolve around a specific theme.

Grades 1-6. 815 Puente Dr. Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.

artstudio4kids.com

Boxtales Summer Theatre Teen Camp

This three-week journey into the Boxtales method will include training in acting, storytelling, and acrobatics.

Ages 14-19. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Call (805) 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org.

boxtales.org/education/summer-camp

Ceramics Camp

Credit: Courtesy

Campers will learn the basic techniques of wheel throwing, hand-building, and glazing.

Ages 8-15. Chase Palm Park Craft Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Clay Camps!

Bring stories to life using stop-motion animation in Claymation or join Potter’s Wheel Bootcamp to transform lumps of clay into functional pieces!

Entering grades 6-8. Community Ckayworks, 37 Industrial Wy., #111, Buellton.

Call (646) 709-7861 or email veronica@communityclayworks.com.

communityclayworks.com/classes-camps

Dance a Fairytale — Princess Camp

This one-week camp offers ballet (Pixie Hollow, Frozen, Little Mermaid) and arts and crafts, and ends with a performance.

Ages 3-5. Inspire Dance S.B., El Mercado Ctr., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call (805) 770-5929 or email info@inspiredancesb.com.

inspiredancesb.com

Dance Camp at Goleta School of Ballet

Dance Camp offers classes in ballet, stretch, musical theater, dance history, sewing, and performance. Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 9-12. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

Destination Dance

Credit: Courtesy

Indoor and outdoor dance camps build confidence while working toward a weekly performance. Themed preschool, youth camps, and ConfiDANCE will create happy campers.

Ages 12 mo.-teen. S.B. Dance Arts Performing Arts Ctr., 531 E. Cota St. Call (805) 966-5299 or email info@sbdancearts.com.

sbdancearts.com

Grant House Sewing Center —

Have Fun Sewing Camp!

Credit: Courtesy

Learn the basics of sewing and take those skills to a higher level! Sewing machines are included and available for purchase with student discounts.

Ages 8-17. Grant House Sewing Center, 336 E. Cota St. Email ghsewingcenter@gmail.com.

HaveFunSewing.com

Inspire Dance S.B. — Ballet Intensive:

Sleeping Beauty, Disney Parade, Swan Lake

Dancers will take lessons in ballet technique, character dance, pre-pointe, pointe, variations dance, and set and costume design, ending with short production. Disney Camp will attend a parade on July 14.

Ages 7-18+. Inspire Dance S.B., El Mercado Ctr., 4141 State St., Ste. F-6. Call (805) 770-5929 or email info@inspiredancesb.com.

inspiredancesb.com

InterAct Theatre Camp — Act It! Move It! Make It!

Credit: Monty Smith

Participants will experience an inspiring variety of theater skills such as storytelling, singing, dance, acting, stage makeup, and stage combat for older students. Groups are divided by age.

Ages 4-16. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St. Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com.

interacttheatreschool.com/summer-camps

Lobster Jo’s Art Camp

Campers will enjoy daily art lessons each morning followed by a fun beach day in the afternoon.

Ages: 8-13. Stik N Stuk Creative Studios, 118-A Gray Ave. Call (831) 594-9158 or email lobsterjos@gmail.com.

lobsterjosbeachcamp.com/artcamp

Momentum Dance Company Summer Dance Camps

Credit: Courtesy

Five-day camps are packed with fun and creativity with a live performance at the end of each week.

Ages 3-teen. Momentum Dance Company, 316 State St., Ste. A. Call (805) 364-1638 or email momentumdancesb@gmail.com.

momentumdancesb.com

Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

Credit: Courtesy

This well-established band camp includes sectional instruction for all levels and concludes with a final concert.

Entering grades 4-9. S.B. Junior High School Performing Arts Wing, 721 E. Cota St. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Photojournalism Camp

This camp will give students the opportunity to be creative through photography and writing with a focus on project management and creation.

Ages 10-13. Gateway Educational Services, 185 S. Patterson Ave. Call (805) 895-1153 or email gatewaycamps@gmail.com.

gatewayeducationalservices.org

Sew Much Fun!

Where Kids Love to Sew

Sew stuffed animals, travel pillows, pajama pants, beach bags, and more. Small classes, flexible schedule with equipment provided and low-cost supplies.

Grades K-12. 5290 Overpass Rd. Call (805) 450-7129 or email HeyPrissy@gmail.com.

S.B. Middle School Beginning Guitar

Get in touch with your inner musician through our beginner guitar summer camp with Daniel, our amazing music teacher!

Ages 9-12. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 682-2989 or email summercamp@sbms.org.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps

S.B. Museum of Art Summer Camp

Each week will be focused on a different art technique, including sculpting, drawing, painting, and printmaking.

Ages 5-14. SBMA’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. Call (805) 884-6457 or email communityprograms@sbma.net.

sbma.net/kidsfamilies

S.B. YMCA Enrichment Camp

Choose from creating new and inspired art using various media from paint to clay, cooking, or swim lessons and pool play.

Ages 6-12. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. Call (805) 687-7727 or email sb.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Stuart C. Gildred YMCA Enrichment Camp

Create new and inspired art using various media as you paint, sculpt, create mosaics, and more!

Ages 8-13. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. Call (805) 686-2037 or email sg.info@ciymca.org.

tinyurl.com/YMCA-SummerCamp2023

Theater Camp

Credit: Courtesy

Campers will spend the week singing, dancing, and prepping the set before putting on a special performance for friends and family.

Ages 6-13. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. Call (805) 564-5418 or email camps@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SummerCamp

Stage Left Junior

Campers will participate in creative arts, singing, dancing, acting, and cooking, culminating in a performance and a kids’ cookbook.

Ages 5-12. Location TBA. Call (805) 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com.

stageleftsb.com

Stage Left Productions Presents Shrek

Training in auditioning, physical/vocal techniques, acting/dancing/singing, and set/costume/tech design will culminate with a full-scale musical performance!

Ages 10-17. Location TBA. Call (805) 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net.

stageleftsb.com

State Street Ballet Academy Summer Dance Camps

State Street Ballet Academy offers a variety of one- and two-week camps throughout the summer for dancers of all ages and levels.

Ages 3-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd. Call (805) 563-3262 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

Summer Drumline Camp

Participants will explore all different types of instruments that are used in ensembles, including snare, marching tenor, bass, and hand percussion.

Entering grades 6-9. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd. Call (805) 705-3422 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Summer Music, Instrument, and Theater Camps

Dynamic, creative, and active music camps to inspire your budding musician with mature adult music teachers! Piano, ukulele, musical theatre, songwriting, storytelling, drumming, dancing, games, and more!

Ages 3.5-10. Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St.; and Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 729-0698 or email kindermusikathy@gmail.com.

kindermusikwithkathy.com

SBSummerFest: Composing Music for Film and Video Games

Learn and develop your music composition skills to write music for your favorite titles. Introduction to DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) and guest lectures will be included.

Grades 7-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301. Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com/camps-workshops

SBSummerFest: Piano Camp: Dive into Jazz and Blues

Pianists are invited to join and jam in fun half-day sessions of professional blues and jazz training. Intermediate and advanced levels welcome.

Grades 7-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301. Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com/camps-workshops

SBSummerFest: Voice Camp

Led by Giovanna Gattuso, one of Italy’s most well-respected vocal instructors, this fun group camp will include safe and lyrical voice instruction and the discovery of each camper’s natural musical abilities through singing.

Grades 7-12. Southern California Piano Academy, 5266 Hollister Ave., Ste. 301. Call (805) 770-7942 or email info@socalpianoacademy.com.

socalpianoacademy.com/camps-workshops

Summer Intensive at Goleta School of Ballet

Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance.

Ages 12-17. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta. Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com

Summerstock at SBMS

Be in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe this summer to act, sing, dance, and make friends!

Ages 7-14. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra. Call (805) 708-8797 or email sbsummerstock@gmail.com.

sbms.org/about/summer-camps/summerstock

Summer String Camp

String students will gain technical skills on their instrument, increased note-reading facility, and composition instruction in a fun environment.

Entering grades 4-9. La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Rd. Call (805) 284-9125 or email katie@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/community-programs

Young Singers Club

Weekly confidence-building classes include solo and group training, voice lessons, choreography, microphone technique, and performance preparation, with recital opportunities at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

Ages 9+. 4713 Chandler St. Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com.

youngsingersclub.com