Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles

Here are three of the cutest young girl guinea-pigs you’ll ever come across. They are 3 sisters with the swirly Abyssinian coat and have striking and distinct color patterns. They love each other and get along so well together. These three will be a barrel of fun and charm for the lucky family who adopts them.

Credit: Courtesy

Shania and Taylor

Here is a pair of young girl bunnies, under a year old, who are so gentle and sweet we will be a little sorry to see them leave BUNS, but they deserve a loving home and family of their own. They are not bold and extroverted so if you want a pair of gentle, easy to handle and adorable bunnies to take home these are the girls for you! They also have good litter habits!

Blossom, Buttercup & Bubbles and Shania & Taylor, and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Credit: Courtesy

Wallace

Everyone talks about the great outdoors. Wallace is here for the great indoors. Wallace is an eight-year-old male cat at our Santa Barbara campus who has perfected the art of staying in. He loves stretching out in sunny windows, enjoying a good petting session, and being gently admired while the rain does whatever it needs to do outside.

Sweet, sociable, and wonderfully calm, Wallace is the kind of companion who makes a home feel softer and quieter just by being there. If your idea of a perfect day includes cozy moments and good company, Wallace would love to share it with you.

You can meet Wallace during adoption hours, from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.