2023 Annual

Summer Camp Guide

Camps From Ojai to Lompoc are

Gearing Up to Provide the Perfect

Summer Experience for your Kids

By Terry Ortega | March 30, 2023

It’s time to get on with summer fun! Kids from grade TK to ages 18+ can find the perfect summer experience. For this year’s guide, we’ve compiled more than 125 camps with options to run in the sun, create, dance, play a sport, enhance STEM skills, sleep away, and more. From Ojai to Lompoc, camps are preparing to welcome your energetic, curious, and clever kids to experience a summer to remember. Kids can choose to be in the mountains, beaches, or parks; choose to be in or outdoors, or both; and choose to participate in daily, weekly, half-day, and full-day activities, but most of all, enjoy the summer season with friends old and new. Don’t forget to inquire about scholarships, sibling discounts, and sliding scales when signing up.

The Santa Barbara Independent’s annual Summer Camp Guide is here for you, as always, to help you find the perfect place for your child to spend the summer. Happy camping!

‘Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?’

—Mary Oliver, “The Summer Day”

Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in February 2024.

Listings are not automatically rolled over from the previous year without verification.

Arts

Evolution/STEM

General

Outdoor

Sleepaway

Special Needs

Spiritual

Sports