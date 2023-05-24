Home Sweet Home & Garden

Eight Small S.B. Businesses to

Make Your Place Shine

By Tyler Hayden | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

May 25, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

As you live and breathe, you need something for your home or garden. It’s inevitable.

But before you click that “Add to Cart” button, or make that trip to Target, take a moment to see what these eight Santa Barbara businesses have to offer. Consider keeping your money in town. And more importantly, meet the people behind these shops and nurseries.

Because “It’s not personal, it’s just business” is a silly expression. Business is always personal. It’s one of the most personal things there is. It’s people’s passions. It’s their livelihoods. It puts food on the table, sends kids to school, and coalesces a community.

And lest you think we’re urging a pity purchase, we guarantee anything you buy from these independent owners is going to be better made (or grown), more meaningful, and more beautiful than anything you could get from another faceless company.

Thanks for reading, and happy home-ing and gardening.

Victoria Court Shop Strikes Balance Between Beauty and Utility

Santa Barbara Nursery Is a Playground of Rare and Fantastical Plants

Santa Barbara Shop Carries Authentic Oaxacan Goods

Nat Weller at Pro Garden Supply Is a Wealth of Knowledge

Down-to-Earth Boutique Features Vintage Finds and Locally Made Wares

Joanna Bea and Sisters Elizabeth Duran and Christina Murphy Join Forces

Modern General Store Focused on Small-Batch, Ethically Crafted Goods