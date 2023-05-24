Home Sweet Home & Garden
Eight Small S.B. Businesses to
Make Your Place Shine
By Tyler Hayden | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom
May 25, 2023
As you live and breathe, you need something for your home or garden. It’s inevitable.
But before you click that “Add to Cart” button, or make that trip to Target, take a moment to see what these eight Santa Barbara businesses have to offer. Consider keeping your money in town. And more importantly, meet the people behind these shops and nurseries.
Because “It’s not personal, it’s just business” is a silly expression. Business is always personal. It’s one of the most personal things there is. It’s people’s passions. It’s their livelihoods. It puts food on the table, sends kids to school, and coalesces a community.
And lest you think we’re urging a pity purchase, we guarantee anything you buy from these independent owners is going to be better made (or grown), more meaningful, and more beautiful than anything you could get from another faceless company.
Thanks for reading, and happy home-ing and gardening.
