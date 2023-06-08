All Booked | Four Thrillers for Summer

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on June 6, 2023. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Hello, bookish friends!

I’m Tessa, the Indy’s Copy Chief and a lifelong book lover. I try to read a variety of authors, genres, and styles, but my go-tos are always mysteries and thrillers. I love feeling a spooky chill from the picture an author is painting, trying to puzzle out what really happened, and especially re-reading a book I enjoyed and picking up on clever details I might not have noticed the first time.

You may associate the mystery/thriller genre with rainy days or cozy, dark nights leading up to Halloween (I certainly do!), but just because summer’s around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t get into this genre any time of year. Here are some of my favorite thrillers or mysteries that feature summer vibes.

Credit: Courtesy

Lightning never strikes twice … right? An amazing trip to Chile with her best friend feels like just what Emily needed — until she finds Kristen surrounded by blood and broken glass with the body of a backpacker. Kristen says she had no choice but to kill him in self-defense after he tried to attack her … but Emily can’t shake the trauma of last year’s trip, when they found themselves in an eerily similar situation. Is it possible they’ve just been horribly unlucky, or is something else going on beneath the surface?

Andrea Bartz’s We Were Never Here is an escalation of building paranoia, painted with beautiful descriptions of Chile and Cambodia, and a reminder to all of us not to ignore our intuition.

Credit: Courtesy

Growing up, TV child stars Sam and Elli were thick as thieves, navigating the difficulties of a childhood in the spotlight with their unique twin connection. As adults, Sam’s substance-abuse issues and Elli’s devotion to her picture-perfect life have driven them apart. But when Sam hears that Elli has suddenly adopted a 2-year-old girl, is selling her beautiful Santa Barbara home and divorcing her husband, and has checked herself into a mysterious wellness facility without answering her phone, Sam finds herself concerned for her sister’s safety. With her new niece in tow, Sam begins to investigate her sister’s disappearance while working on her own issues that drove them apart in the first place.



I’ll Be You by Janelle Brown is a contemplative, complex mystery with a loving dose of Santa Barbara imagery — and a name-drop of the Independent! Brown has an incredible ability to portray very different characters down to their most intimate details.

Credit: Courtesy

For more lighthearted fare, how does this sound: a close family of Chinese-Indonesian aunties and one dutiful daughter, a family business devoted to making every wedding the couple’s dream, a lavish wedding on an island resort, and a corpse in a cake cooler…oops. When Meddelin Chan accidentally kills her blind date, her mother and aunties come to the rescue to help her hide the body — which would have worked if the body hadn’t been accidentally shipped to the billionaire wedding the family is working the next day. Chaotic shenanigans ensue as Meddy and her mom and aunties try to pull off a perfect wedding and evade being charged with murder — and that’s before Meddy’s college love makes an appearance.



Jesse Q. Sutanto’s Dial A for Aunties is a hilarious, heartwarming story featuring the closeness of an immigrant family, sprinkled with laugh-out-loud-worthy comedy and a healthy dash of romance.

Credit: Courtesy

Fifteen years ago, three girls snuck out of their cabin at summer camp, leaving their friend Emma to watch them vanish into the night — never to be seen again, alive or dead. As an adult, Emma copes with her past through her successful paintings, and they catch the attention of the owner of Camp Nightingale, who wants to reopen the camp for one last summer — and have Emma return as a counselor. Emma seizes the chance for closure, and to find out what really happened to her friends all those years ago. But the mysterious happenings at Camp Nightingale are only just beginning.



I’ve saved my favorite for last. The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager is a book I’ve read multiple times and never gotten tired of. The basic premise of “What really happened all those years ago?” is one I find irresistible in a mystery story. The summer-camp setting combined with the trials of adolescent girlhood, guilt, secrets, and hidden agendas makes for a story I can get lost in over and over again.

Join me in welcoming in the summer reading season! I hope you’ve found something intriguing in this list. If you need me, I’ll be outside with a glass of sangria. Happy reading!

—Tessa.

