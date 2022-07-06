Local Book Spotlight

We at the Independent get many books sent to us by local authors, sometimes too many! It’s practically impossible for us to read and review them all, but just because we are busy bees does not mean that they aren’t worth the attention. In an attempt to not completely drop the ball, we have compiled a list of books here that have a local spin. They are all either written by a local author, feature someone in our community, or have another tie to Santa Barbara. I urge you to look through this list. Perhaps you will find your new favorite read!

Birds of the Central Coast by Debra Ellen Brinkman

Off-Script: a mom’s journey through adoption, a husband’s alcoholism and special needs parenting by Valerie Cantella

American as Apple Pie: An Autobiography by Rodney H. Chow

Romeo’s Breakfast by Gary Delanoeye

Oil and Water: Stories from the Windward Shore by Terry Dressler

Cinema in Flux by Roger Durling

Santa Barbara and Beyond: The Photography of Mike Eliason by Mike Eliason

Three Days at Millie Flowers’ by Leah Evert-Burks

The Whisper of a Distant God by David L. Gersh

Werewolf by David Alton Hedges

Mavericks, Mystics, and Misfits: Americans Against the Grain by Arthur Hoyle

Wheels Up: A Novel of Drugs, Cartels, and Survival by Jeanine Kitchel

The Premonition by Michael Lewis

At Heaven’s Door: What Shared Journeys to the Afterlife Teach Us About Dying Well and Living Better by William Peters

The Transentients by Sergio Missana, translated from Spanish by Jessica Powell

Alameda by David Russo

The Fig District by Jeff Shelton

The Ghost and the Greyhound by Bryan Snyder

A Parable of Lies by Lawrence Spann

Santa Fe Psychosis by Max Talley

Bedtrick by Jinny Webber

If you are a local author and would like us to feature your book on this page and in the All Booked newsletter, please email allbooked@independent.com with the subject line “Local Author Spotlight.”