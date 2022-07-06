Local Book Spotlight
We at the Independent get many books sent to us by local authors, sometimes too many! It’s practically impossible for us to read and review them all, but just because we are busy bees does not mean that they aren’t worth the attention. In an attempt to not completely drop the ball, we have compiled a list of books here that have a local spin. They are all either written by a local author, feature someone in our community, or have another tie to Santa Barbara. I urge you to look through this list. Perhaps you will find your new favorite read!
Birds of the Central Coast by Debra Ellen Brinkman
Off-Script: a mom’s journey through adoption, a husband’s alcoholism and special needs parenting by Valerie Cantella
American as Apple Pie: An Autobiography by Rodney H. Chow
Romeo’s Breakfast by Gary Delanoeye
Oil and Water: Stories from the Windward Shore by Terry Dressler
Cinema in Flux by Roger Durling
Santa Barbara and Beyond: The Photography of Mike Eliason by Mike Eliason
Three Days at Millie Flowers’ by Leah Evert-Burks
The Whisper of a Distant God by David L. Gersh
Werewolf by David Alton Hedges
Mavericks, Mystics, and Misfits: Americans Against the Grain by Arthur Hoyle
Wheels Up: A Novel of Drugs, Cartels, and Survival by Jeanine Kitchel
The Premonition by Michael Lewis
At Heaven’s Door: What Shared Journeys to the Afterlife Teach Us About Dying Well and Living Better by William Peters
The Transentients by Sergio Missana, translated from Spanish by Jessica Powell
The Fig District by Jeff Shelton
The Ghost and the Greyhound by Bryan Snyder
A Parable of Lies by Lawrence Spann
Santa Fe Psychosis by Max Talley
If you are a local author and would like us to feature your book on this page and in the All Booked newsletter, please email allbooked@independent.com with the subject line “Local Author Spotlight.”