Put A Smile on Your Place with Beautify Goleta on July 22nd 

GOLETA, CA, July 5, 2023 – The City of Goleta’s community cleanup program, Beautify Goleta, has its next event on Saturday, July 22! This event will focus on Calle Real and the surrounding Winchester Canyon and Brandon neighborhoods. There will also be a FREE bulky item drop off from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Goleta City Hall on Cremona Drive (130 Cremona Drive). Winchester II Open Space (Calle Real and Jenna Drive) will be the meeting place for a Community Cleanup from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. that is open to anyone who wants to come help pick up litter.

On event day, Beautify Goleta Founder and former Councilmember Roger Aceves will host our Spotlight location at Winchester II Open Space. Please sign up here to join!



The Beautify Goleta theme for our July event is “Put A Smile on Your Place,” Beautify Goleta’s slogan. All volunteers who participate will receive a Beautify Goleta volunteer t-shirt (now featuring kid sizes!). Additionally, all volunteers will be entered into a prize giveaway for waste reduction themed items including:



· Stainless steel bento boxes for lunch

· Bees wax produce wraps

· Reusable produce bags

· Reusable napkins

· Reusable silicone snack bags



We hope you’ll enjoy these plastic-free alternatives to show our appreciation for helping keep Goleta clean and beautiful!

The July event is part of Parks & Recreation Month, a full-month to enjoy the outdoors. The City has created a fun-filled calendar of outdoor activities for July, highlighting an activity or event (including Beautify Goleta) for each day of the month. Download the calendar in English or Spanish.

If you can’t make our July event, don’t worry, we are partnering with Explore Ecology on September 23 for a Coastal Cleanup Day Beautify Goleta event.

Thank you to MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, and Solid Waste Solutions for their continued support, our new and returning Captains, and to everyone who has helped #BeautifyGoleta.

We hope to see you on July 22. Learn more about the program and sign up to participate at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.