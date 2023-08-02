Celebrating Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2023: S.B.’s Complete Guide to Fiesta 2023

Celebrating Old Spanish Days

Fiesta 2023

A Complete Guide to Fiesta 2023,

with Luminary Profiles for El Presidente,

the Spirits, Saint Barbara,

and Fiesta Parade Grand Marshal

Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto

By Terry Ortega | August 3, 2023

A flurry of color at La Fiesta Pequeña at the Old Mission | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Having attended many a Fiesta with my grandparents, parents, and my own children, I have come to think about Fiesta as more of a state of mind. A vibe that brings up the mariachi sound, the faint scent of tri-tip on the grill, sea breezes, margaritas (not blended, without salt), laughter, and the warm feeling of family, friends, and community.

Now in its 99th year, Old Spanish Days will have for the first time a Barbareño Chumash tribal elder, Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto, serving as the Grand Marshal of the Desfile Histórico with a reenactment of events of 1542 of a Chumash tomol (plank-built boat) greeting a full-size replica of Juan Rodrígez Cabrillo’s ship San Salvador. Also new this year, El Mercado de la Playa (formerly Mercado del Norte at MacKenzie Park) will be held at La Playa Stadium at SBCC with a carnival, food, music, an ocean view, and more.

In this guide, Camilla Barnwell will introduce you to this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, Jack Harwood; and Ryan P. Cruz will share insights about Fiesta parade Grand Marshal Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto, and get to know El Presidente David Bolton and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson.

Let our complete guide to Old Spanish Days Fiesta help you plan the perfect itinerary of experiences with parades and authentic food and drink, and help you to find your own Fiesta state of mind.



In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that throwing and leaving confetti (especially metallic), sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering and harmful to our environment, ¡Viva la Fiesta Considerada!

This Year’s Spirit and Presidente Break the Mold in More Ways Than One

Fiesta 2023 Luminaries

Get to Know This Year’s Fiesta Luminaries El Presidente,

the Spirits, Saint Barbara, and El Desfile Histórico Grand Marshal

Fiesta 2023 Listings

Check Out All the Fiesta Happenings from Mercados and the Carnival to Dances, Music, Food,

and Community in Our 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Guide.