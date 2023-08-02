Fiesta 2023 Listings

Check Out All the Fiesta Happenings from Mercados and the Carnival to Dances, Music, Food, and Community in Our 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Guide.

By Terry Ortega | August 3, 2023

Vaqueros and mariachis in the Desfile Histórico | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Thursday 8/3

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

This day belongs to participants ages 7-17 who will begin with horse classes at 8am then pole bending and single stake events at 1pm, followed by team sorting and team penning. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free+. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org

La Misa del Presidente

The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church. This Roman Catholic Mass dates to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and today is followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden.10am-noon. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live dance from Zermeño Dance Academy and Puro Flamenco. Schedule subject to change. 1-4:15pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

El Mercado de la Playa (Formerly Mercado del Norte)

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! Noon-10pm. La Playa Stadium at SBCC, Cabrillo Blvd.Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $30/three-day pass. Call (805) 961-5378.

sbthp.org/casacantina

S.B. Historical Museum:

Project Fiesta: 99 Years

A History of Old Spanish Days will be held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. See photos of the pageantry, fashion, and traditions of this city’s cultural festival, Fiesta, in this latest installation that shows through September 22. Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/project-fiesta-2

Dusk x Don Fulano Tequila Tasting

Sip on a flight of four different Don Fulano tequilas, guided by our bar manager and spirits expert John Hardin and Brianna Houghton of Don Fulano. There will be two seatings that also include light bites and giveaways. 4 and 5pm. Drift Hotel, 524 State St. $45. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Dusk-Don

DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios)

Enjoy fare from area restaurants, live music, margaritas and other libations, and dancing on the Zoo’s iconic hilltop. All-in-one pricing includes admission, drinks, and food. 5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $150-$175. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-8101.

tinyurl.com/DIGS-Tickets

Fiesta at The Canary: Paella Fest

Join on the rooftop for Fiesta-themed fun, paella and drinks for purchase, music from DJ Danny Welch, and the best views in town. 5-9pm. Kimpton Canary Rooftop, 31 W. Carrillo St. Free. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/CanaryFiesta

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-11pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

EOS Lounge IV’iza Fiesta Edition

Start your Fiesta weekend with techno/ house sounds provided by deejays Claire Zielinski and Tadeeds! 9pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+.

eoslounge.com

Twirling dancers dazzle at Las Noches de Ronda. | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Friday 8/4

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Participants ages 7-17 will start the day at 8am with team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, and more followed by a PRCA (The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) performance at 7:30pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

Dusk Bar Fiesta Week Happenings

Kick things off with daily shot and drink specials that will include Mijenta Tequila. 11am. Dusk Bar, 534 State St. $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 721-2658 or email hello@drifthotels.co.

drifthotels.co/santabarbara/happenings

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Loquita’s Annual Fiesta Friday Party!

Enjoy flamenco performances; authentic Spanish cuisine, including chorizo y pollo paellas, patatas bravas, bocadillo de verduras, churros, and all-you-can-drink Loquita Sangria; and special deejays Val-Mar Records and A Smooth Exchange. 11am. Loquita Santa Barbara, 202 State St. $85. Ages 21+. Call (805) 880-3380. tinyurl.com/FiestaLoquita

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2023

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live dance from Zermeño Dance Academy and Buscutti Dance. Schedule subject to change. 12:30-2:30pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Juan Rodrígez Cabrillo’s Replica Flagship,San Salvador Reenactment

The local Chumash community and the S.B. Maritime Museum invite you to view this greeting ceremony where a Chumash tomol (plank-built boat) will greet the full-size replica of the San Salvador ship to reenact events of 1542 with public tours on Saturday and Sunday. 10:30am, west of Stearns Wharf. Free. (805) 962-8404.

sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico)

This historical parade will feature more than 600 horses, antique carriages and wagons, floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city, descendants of local Native Americans and Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and area service clubs and organizations. Noon-2pm. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to Calle Cesar Chavez, then back down Cabrillo. Free; reserved seating: $30-$50 (proceeds from seating will go toward free events). Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado de la Playa (Formerly Mercado del Norte)

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! Noon-6pm. La Playa Stadium at SBCC, Cabrillo Blvd.Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $30/three-day pass. Call (805) 965-0093.

sbthp.org/casacantina

S.B. Historical Museum:

Project Fiesta: 99 Years

A History of Old Spanish Days will be held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. See photos of the pageantry, fashion, and traditions of this city’s cultural festival, Fiesta, in this latest installation that shows through September 22. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/project-fiesta-2

2023 S.B. Mariachi Festival

This year’s festival will feature Edith Marquez El Mariachi del Divo, Majo Aguilar, Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán, Mariachi Angeles, and Mariachi Garibaldi. 5:30pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $85.50-$180.50. Call (805) 962-7411.

sbbowl.com

Flamenco Arts Festival Presents Alfonso Losa in Flamenco: Espacio Creativo

Immerse yourself all things flamenco with performances from the most genuine current representative of the Madrid school of flamenco dance, Alfonso Losa; Concha Jareño (guest dancer); Francisco Vinuesa (guitarist); Angeles Toledano (singer); and Antonio Luque (singer). There will be a free pre-concert reception with complimentary drinks and light eats starting at 6 pm and a gala after-party to meet the artists, enjoy music, and tapas with a no-host bar ($36 tickets sold online through July 24). Pre-reception: 6pm; concert: 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $51-$96; VIP: $106-$116. Call (805) 963-0761.

lobero.org/whats-on

Flor y Canto

See original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century performed by area residents in authentic costumes that will be interwoven with historic narration. Musical numbers will be accompanied on replica acoustic instruments. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-11pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Reggae Soul Fiesta

Join the reggae, soul, and ranchera vibe from Soul Majestic, Sensamotion, and Natalia Muse. 8:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $20-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776.

sohosb.com

PCPA Presents American Mariachi

American Mariachi, about an all-girl mariachi band in the ’70s, is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams, and the music that unites us — played live on stage! Best enjoyed by audiences ages 12+. The musical shows through August 27. American Mariachi, sobre una banda de mariachis de chicas en los años 70, es una comedia conmovedora sobre la familia, la libertad de perseguir tus sueños y la música que nos une, ¡con música en vivo durante el espectáculo! Mejor disfrutado por audiencias mayores de 12 años. El musical va hasta el 27 de agosto. 8pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $25-$59. Suggested for ages 12+. Call (805) 922-8313 or email boxoffice@pcpa.org.

pcpa.org/events

Fiesta Weekend and Summer Wine Release

Visit the winery to enjoy live music, Mexican- and Spanish-inspired food, and the release of seven new wines. Reservations are encouraged. 11am-5pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463.

sunstonewinery.com/events

Enjoy floats, dancers, carriages, and horses from S.B.’s waterfront. | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Saturday 8/5

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Today starts at 8am with Chuck Doss Memorial Old-Timers Team Roping, tri-county steer-stopping, team roping, Earl Souza Memorial Roping, open-ribbing roping, tri-county tie-down roping, and ladies’ breakaway roping followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 7:30pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org

El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Watch the young people of S.B. and their families wear costumes to walk, ride in wagons, and dance along Cabrillo Blvd. from Garden St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta to celebrate the rich culture of the area. 10am. Free. Call (805) 897-2652 or email MEsparza@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

tinyurl.com/Desfile-DeNinos

Juan Rodrígez Cabrillo’s Replica Flagship, San Salvador Public Tours

The local Chumash community and the S.B. Maritime Museum invite you to view this full-size replica of the San Salvador flagship. 10am-3pm. The harbor’s S.B. Pier. Free.

sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans today and tomorrow. 10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.

tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment all day and into the early evening. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2023

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

El Mercado de la Playa (Formerly Mercado del Norte)

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! Noon-10pm. La Playa Stadium at SBCC, Cabrillo Blvd.Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began at S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation’s Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra. You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink, and celebrate! Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $30/three-day pass. Call (805) 965-0093.

sbthp.org/casacantina

S.B. Historical Museum:

Project Fiesta: 99 Years

A History of Old Spanish Days will be held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. See photos of the pageantry, fashion, and traditions of this city’s cultural festival, Fiesta, in this latest installation that shows through September 22. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/project-fiesta-2

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Gather in front of Macy’s in the Plaza to see live dance performances from area dance studios. Visit the website for the schedule. 11am-3pm. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Paseo Nuevo — Viva la Fiesta!

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the website for the full performance schedule. Performances are subject to change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevoshopping.com/events

Tardes de Ronda

Children from the S.B. area will don colorful costumes and demonstrate their talents and multi-cultural heritage with joyful dancing performances. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. 1-5pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation Fiesta Party

Join this exclusive event in the stunning Mural Room and outdoor Loggia where the sights and sounds of Fiesta’s Las Noches de Ronda can be heard and enjoyed. Enjoy classical guitar by Chris Fossek and a special performance by the Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood. Guests will have private after-hours use of the courthouse, including the Tower Observation Deck with its 360-degree views of the city. All proceeds will benefit the Courthouse Legacy Foundation. 6:30-9:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. $150. Ages 21+. courthouselegacyfoundation.org

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-11pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Me Sabor Presents Bobby Escoto the Afro All-Stars Salsa Night

Start the night off with a dance lesson, then dance to DJ Wonder’s Latin mix in one room and DJ Smooth’s salsa and bachata sounds in another with a final performance by Bobby Escoto and the Afro All-Stars. Bachata class: 9pm; dance: 10pm-2am. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 705-7939.

mesabordancestudio.com/danceevents

Dusk Bar Fiesta Week Happenings

Kick things off with daily shot and drink specials that will include Catedral Mezcal along with deejay tunes by Val Mar Records. 3-5pm. Dusk Bar, 534 State St. $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 721-2658 or email hello@drifthotels.co.

drifthotels.co/santabarbara/happenings

S.B. Social and ME Sabor Present Bobby Escoto & The Afro Son All-Star (Salsa Night)

Take a salsa class at 9pm, then enjoy two dance floors, full bar, outdoor patio salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more. 10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 705-3939.

sohosb.com

PCPA Presents American Mariachi

American Mariachi, about an all-girl mariachi band in the ’70s, is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams, and the music that unites us — played live on stage! Best enjoyed by audiences ages 12+. The musical shows through August 27. American Mariachi, sobre una banda de mariachis de chicas en los años 70, es una comedia conmovedora sobre la familia, la libertad de perseguir tus sueños y la música que nos une, ¡con música en vivo durante el espectáculo! Mejor disfrutado por audiencias mayores de 12 años. El musical va hasta el 27 de agosto. 8pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $25-$59. Suggested for ages 12+. Call (805) 922-8313 or email boxoffice@pcpa.org.

pcpa.org/events

Fiesta Weekend and Summer Wine Release

Visit the winery to enjoy live music, Mexican- and Spanish-inspired food, and the release of seven new wines. Reservations are encouraged. 11am-5pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463.

sunstonewinery.com/events

Sunday 8/6

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Today starts at 8am in the Mountain View Arena with all horse show classes followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 1pm in the Dome Arena. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $15-$20. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org

Juan Rodrígez Cabrillo’s Replica Flagship, San Salvador Public Tours

The local Chumash community and the S.B. Maritime Museum invite you to view this full-size replica of the San Salvador flagship. 10am-2pm. The harbor’s S.B. Pier. Free.

sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans. 10am-5pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle César Chávez. Free.

tinyurl.com/arts-crafts-sb

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Playa (Formerly Mercado del Norte)

This family-friendly event will feature a full carnival with rides and games, food and merchant vendors, live music, dancing, and the Crazy Horse Cantina! 11am-6pm. La Playa Stadium at SBCC, Cabrillo Blvd.Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2023

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum

Project Fiesta: 99 Years

A History of Old Spanish Days will be held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. See photos of the pageantry, fashion, and traditions of this city’s cultural festival, Fiesta, in this latest installation that shows through September 22. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. Z

sbhistorical.org/project-fiesta-2

The Profant Foundation for the Arts Fiesta Finale 2023

Honor Santa Barbara traditions with fabulous cuisine and vibrant costumes, music, and dancing. Fiesta or cocktail attire required. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-10pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $250. Call (805) 705-9179 or email jeprofant@gmail.com.

profantfoundation.org/fiesta-finale

Dusk Bar Fiesta Week Happenings

Kick things off with daily shot and drink specials that will include Amaras Mezcal along with live music by Tony Ybarra. 3:30-6:30pm. Dusk Bar, 534 State St. $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 721-2658 or email hello@drifthotels.co.

drifthotels.co/santabarbara/happenings

PCPA Presents American Mariachi

American Mariachi, about an all-girl mariachi band in the ’70s, is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams, and the music that unites us — played live on stage! Best enjoyed by audiences ages 12+. The musical shows through August 27. American Mariachi, sobre una banda de mariachis de chicas en los años 70, es una comedia conmovedora sobre la familia, la libertad de perseguir tus sueños y la música que nos une, ¡con música en vivo durante el espectáculo! Mejor disfrutado por audiencias mayores de 12 años. El musical va hasta el 27 de agosto. 8pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. $25-$59. Suggested for ages 12+. Call (805) 922-8313 or email boxoffice@pcpa.org.

pcpa.org/events

Fiesta Weekend and Summer Wine Release

Visit the winery to enjoy live music, Mexican- and Spanish-inspired food, and the release of seven new wines. Reservations are encouraged. 11am-5pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463.

sunstonewinery.com/events