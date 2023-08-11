Goleta’s Housing Element Revisions Now Available for Public Review

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2023 – The public is invited to review and provide feedback on the City of Goleta’s revised Draft Housing Element now available on the City’s website at www.CityofGoleta.org/HousingElement. The public review period is open through August 17 for a seven-day review required by the state. Comments can be sent to HousingElement@cityofgoleta.org.

The City submitted its adopted Housing Element 2023-2031 to the State for review in January 2023. On March 20, 2023, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) issued a letter requesting that the City revise its Housing Element to address comments and meet the State’s required Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

In response to HCD’s comments and based on feedback received during three study sessions in July 2023 with the City Council and Planning Commission, City staff has drafted revisions to the Housing Element. The draft revisions are now available here for public review. After the public review period, the documents will be submitted to HCD for a 60-day review, at which time the public can still provide comments to the City. After that review, staff will address any comments received and proceed to the Planning Commission and City Council for adoption of the revised Housing Element 2023-2031.

For more information on the City’s Housing Element Update project, go to https://cityofgoleta.org/HousingElement. If you have any questions about the project, please email City staff at HousingElement@cityofgoleta.org. For inquiries in Spanish, please contact Marcos Martinez, Spanish Engagement Specialist, at (805) 562-5500 or mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.