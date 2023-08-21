Guadalupe Man Arrested at Mexico Border for Murder of Santa Barbara County Woman

San Diego Police reported that German Armando Luna Salazar, 44, was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with the murder of a Guadalupe woman, his ex-wife, Leyva Elizabeth Oregel. Oregel, 33, was found dead in a car in San Diego on July 4, after originally being reported missing by her family who live in Santa Barbara County.

According to the family, Oregel was last seen leaving her home in Guadalupe in northern Santa Barbara County at 4 p.m. on July 1, with her then ex-husband Salazar, in a new black Jeep Cherokee. That afternoon, Salazar and Oregel — who have two daughters together, a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old —were reportedly supposed to clean offices in Paso Robles, but they never returned or answered worried calls from the family. The family also reported that Salazar and Oregel had been experiencing problems and that it was known that Salazar made previous threats to Oregel.



The San Diego Police reported the United States Customs and Border Patrol took Salazar into custody along the United States–Mexico border, at the San Ysidro Point of Entry. Salazar was then transported to the San Diego county jail, where he was booked and awaits arraignment, which will take place in San Diego County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 23.