‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Back in Court

Wendy McCaw was not in court on Tuesday for the scheduled contempt hearing in the Ampersand Publishing bankruptcy case, nor were any of the attorneys involved. Bankruptcy Judge Ronald A. Clifford III was present, however, asserting more than once to the attorneys visible on video screens that the issues at play should not need his assistance to work out.

“There are four bullet points,” Judge Clifford repeated several times. “That should not be a lot of work for the attorneys here to resolve.”

He was referring to bankruptcy trustee Jerry Namba’s attempts to liquidate what remains of the Santa Barbara News-Press, the city’s daily paper for more than 150 years. McCaw, who bought the paper in 2000, declared Chapter 7 in July 2023. Since then, Namba has attempted to get possession of the building’s keys long enough to do a complete inventory and hold an auction. He was constantly foiled until he finally brought a contempt motion this March.

The attorneys clearly disagreed that a resolution would be easy or simple. But what only remained to be worked out, as Judge Clifford enumerated, were access, key exchanges, when, and by whom. The judge added that he thought the requirement to list the names of all going into the buildings seemed onerous to him. And the litigants had already agreed that administrative expenses would include the rent payments McCaw had asked for, which was more about paying for utilities and any liability issues, the judge said. (SoCal Edison, which is owed $176,900, will turn the lights back on temporarily in such cases, a utility rep said.) “Why am I here?” Clifford asked once again, and wondering aloud whether he had a lawyer or a client problem.