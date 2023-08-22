Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime Backpack Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – August 22nd, 2023 On Saturday, August 12, the Goleta Noontime Rotarians were joined by the Goleta Rotary Club at the Goleta Union School District’s Board Room. The crew of 22 volunteers came together to make sure that all of the children in our nine elementary schools would have the opportunity to start the school year with a new backpack and essential school supplies.

This year, 408 children from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade were supplied with a new backpack provided by the Rotary Clubs. Qualified students were served through referrals from community liaisons and site principals.

Each student chose a backpack from a variety of colors. Every backpack is filled with pencil bags, pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, crayons, markers, a pair of school scissors, highlighter pens, and spiral notebooks. The items were purchased in bulk by the Rotary Club. The generous donation of time and resources ensures that GUSD students will begin school ready for learning!

A special thank you to Noontime Rotary of Goleta’s Assistant Governor, Jan Phillips, for coordinating this event!

Rotary of Goleta Noontime

Call: (805) 681-1200 Email: contact-gusd@gusd.us