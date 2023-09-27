Planting the Seeds of Goleta

An Ode to the Lemon Festival,

the Goodland, and Its Agricultural Roots

By Leslie Dinaberg | September 28, 2023

Credit: Goleta Valley Historical Society

As Goleta gets ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Lemon Festival (September 30–October 1 at Girsh Park), we thought it was high time for the Santa Barbara Independent to give the region some extra love and attention. This special section features stories on all of the citrus-flavored fun planned for the festival itself, as well as a look at Goleta’s zesty agricultural history and the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s work to preserve the Main-Begg Farmhouse. We’ve also got Goleta stories sprinkled throughout this week’s newspaper, including a peek at the beautiful Terra restaurant at the new Steward Hotel in the Food & Drink section, and an Arts & Entertainment preview for the NatureTrack Film Festival — a long-established fundraiser for the nonprofit NatureTrack Foundation, which works to provide free field trips to outdoor spaces for school children and wheelchair users — which has a new home at the Fairview Theatre in Goleta, as well as a glamorous opening night party at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara on October 6.

All told, it’s a full menu of natural beauty, fun things to eat and enjoy, history, education, and community — just like Goleta itself. Pucker up and enjoy!

Unpacking Goleta’s Lemon Industry

Nonprofit Forms to Protect and Promote Hollister Avenue Home

as Region’s Preservation Efforts Enter New Phase

Rooted in Community, Goleta’s Biggest Event Is Back