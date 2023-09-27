Goleta Lemon Festival Celebrates 30 Years

Rooted in Community,

Goleta’s Biggest Event Is Back

By Leslie Dinaberg | September 28, 2023

Credit: Goleta Lemon Festival

As we pucker up for some old-fashioned fun at the Goleta Lemon Festival on September 30 and October 1, will we celebrate not only the region’s rich agricultural history, but also the milestone 30th anniversary of the event, which started as a small street festival in 1949.

I’m not sure about the complicated mathematical calculations on that one, but the first official Goleta Lemon Festival was in 1991 — it was known as the California Lemon Festival for a time, and they took a couple years off for COVID — and it has since grown since grown into the largest community event of the year in Goleta, featuring more than 100 booths that include local nonprofit organizations, Goleta-based businesses, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a carnival, entertainment, lemon-infused and lemon-inspired food and drink, and more.

Credit: Goleta Lemon Festival

“This year, we are focused on the tried-and-true elements of the festival that the community has come to love and look forward to, with a few new surprises,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, which merged the Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria Chambers of Commerce midway through 2020. Miller has led the Goleta Chamber team since 2002, so the Lemon Festival is near and dear to her heart.

As to what she’s most excited about showcasing, Miller said, “Of course, we are bringing back the popular entertainment on the main stage featuring a full lineup of different musical genres. It wouldn’t be the Goleta Lemon Festival without the Saturday afternoon headliner, Area 51.”

Area 51 takes the stage at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Also on the bill that day are Macomber Karate, Momentum Dance Company, AJ and a Guitar, Sandy Haley Experience, the 192s Band, and Tequila Mockingbird. Sunday’s entertainment lineup features the Dos Pueblos High School Cheer Team, Dance Unlimited, the Youngsters, illunis, Flight 805, Brittney and the Bsides, and the Tearaways.

Both days include a pie-eating contest at noon, in keeping with the creative food and libations that are always a Lemon Festival highlight.

Credit: Goleta Lemon Festival

“We are especially proud to feature local food and beverages vendors like Rusty’s Pizza, our presenting sponsor,” said Miller. “They will be offering a zesty twist to their already popular pizza options.” By far the most popular is the lemon pie booth, featuring lemon meringue pie and lemon bars from Anna’s Bakery. “We are also proud to offer lemon ale from our longtime partners, M. Special and Hollister Brewing Company, at the Lemon Lounge,” said Miller. “Savory favorites such as Elubia’s Kitchen and Dave’s Dogs are also a big hit.”

She added, “The festival also depends on longstanding Goleta businesses with a rich history, MarBorg Industries provides so much of the infrastructure for the festival. Our local businesses represent our community, and these partnerships are significant. But the festival is not just for adults; it’s a family-friendly event with endless rides and games in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone, making it a perfect destination for families with kids of all ages. We also have Safety Street, and the Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, showcasing a fantastic array of classic cars.”

Credit: Goleta Lemon Festival

And what would the original lemon growers in Goleta would think if they saw how the city has evolved? “The Goleta Lemon Festival has always been a vibrant celebration of Goleta’s rich history and lemon-harvesting heritage,” said Miller. “It’s fascinating to think about how the original lemon growers in Goleta would perceive the city’s evolution over the past 30 years as we celebrate this milestone. While we can’t know for sure, it’s safe to assume they would be both surprised and proud of how Goleta has evolved. Given that the Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates their pioneering efforts, they would likely be pleased to see that their agricultural legacy lives on. Lemon farming remains an important part of the region’s history and identity, even as the city has grown and diversified.”

Growing from a small street event to a major community gathering that brings together residents, visitors, community leaders, and nonprofits, Miller said she thinks “the original lemon growers would likely be touched by the sense of community and pride in Goleta that this festival embodies. The fact that the festival relies on volunteers, including young people, demonstrates the enduring spirit of giving back to the community. The original lemon growers might be heartened to see how their legacy has inspired future generations to be actively involved in preserving Goleta’s heritage.”