Israel and Palestine, Then and Now

We were in Haifa, Israel, in March 1995 where I gave a lecture series at the university. Most of my colleagues were Israeli duplicates of the anti-war liberals at UCSB. They were all overjoyed by Oslo, pointing out that Rabin had made a double coup by 1. recognizing Arafat and 2. creating the Palestinian Authority and including Gaza, thus getting rid of two headaches at once.

Hundreds of thousands cheered Rabin; an equal number of MAGA-like Israelis threatened to kill him, and one did that November, making the Shalom party leaderless and a dead duck for the thug Netanyahu.

Skip to today when all events could have been predicted. The Palestinians have been treated much worse than Blacks in ’60s Birmingham. The settlers exactly mimic the Nazi program of Lebensraum, an endless provocation. And the fearless Israeli bombers have managed to kill well over the number of children as there were 9/11 casualties of all ages.