New Homeless Services Program in Partnership with the City of Goleta at Christ Lutheran Church

The City of Goleta is partnering with SB ACT and Christ Lutheran Church to host a weekly Neighborhood Navigation Center (NNC) for people experiencing homelessness. The NNC will provide a one-stop shop of services from various nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer groups on Monday mornings 11am-2pm. Services will include healthcare, behavioral wellness, and meals for people experiencing homelessness.

The official launch of the program will be on Monday, November 20 at 11am at at Christ Lutheran Church, 6595 Covington Way, Goleta. The meeting is open to the public for a short word of welcome and thanks. SB ACT is also currently soliciting volunteers to assist with lunch preparation and distribution.

For more information, please visit www.sbact.org/nnc.