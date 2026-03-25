This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Across the country on Saturday, March 28, millions of people are expected to gather in the streets to protest the actions of President Trump and his administration. Santa Barbara’s No Kings protest, hosted by Indivisible Santa Barbara, will begin at Alameda Park at 11 a.m. It is one of five protests happening throughout the county that day, with protests also planned in Carpinteria, Lompoc, Solvang, and Santa Maria.

Saturday’s event marks the third No Kings protest nationwide. Santa Barbara organizers Ian and Myra Paige said that they expect 10,000-15,000 people to attend locally.

“This is bigger than political disagreement. Trump has defied our courts, deported American citizens, disappeared people off the streets, and slashed our services — all while orchestrating a massive giveaway to his billionaire allies,” Ian Paige said in a March 25 press release from Indivisible Santa Barbara.

Indivisible Santa Barbara stresses this protest will be a peaceful event where unsafe actions are unwelcome. Rather, this protest will focus on continued action. People will have the opportunity to browse information tables from community partners — including the Immigrant Legal Defense Fund, CAUSE, and 805 UndocuFund.

Organizations will give out information on how to get involved with their causes and support them both physically and financially.

Around 12:30 p.m., speakers will take the stage at Alameda Park, including Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Wendy Santamaria, and 18-year-old Cesar Vasquez from Santa Maria, an 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network organizer.

At 1:30 p.m., protesters will march to De la Guerra Plaza.

More than 3,000 places across the world are holding No Kings protests according to Indivisible, the activist group responsible for putting it on. In a press release, Indivisible said it expects Saturday to be one of the largest nationwide nonviolent protests in U.S. history.

For more information, see nokings.org and indivisiblesb.org.