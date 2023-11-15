Announcement

Storm Shelters for the Unhoused Available Tonight, November 15

Freedom Warming Center Activates on First Night of the Season

By City of Goleta
Wed Nov 15, 2023 | 2:35pm

The warming center season for people without homes begins tonight on November 15th. Rain is in the forecast. For those concerned about people living without homes in Goleta, Freedom Warming Center beds in Santa Barbara, and the PATH Rain Beds at their site on the lower East Side of Santa Barbara will be available on Wednesday night, November 15th. Both sites are activating and will stay open as long as the rain forecast is over 50%.

Freedom Warming Centers South County – Hours: 6pm to 6am

SANTA BARBARATrinity Episcopal Church – 1500 State St

CARPINTERIAVeterans Memorial Building – 941 Walnut Ave

Warming Center Hotline: (805) 324-2372

For anyone who wants more information about programs to help people experiencing homelessness, please contact Chuck Flacks at 805-690-5125 or cflacks@cityofgoleta.org.

