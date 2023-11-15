Storm Shelters for the Unhoused Available Tonight, November 15
Freedom Warming Center Activates on First Night of the Season
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
The warming center season for people without homes begins tonight on November 15th. Rain is in the forecast. For those concerned about people living without homes in Goleta, Freedom Warming Center beds in Santa Barbara, and the PATH Rain Beds at their site on the lower East Side of Santa Barbara will be available on Wednesday night, November 15th. Both sites are activating and will stay open as long as the rain forecast is over 50%.
Freedom Warming Centers South County – Hours: 6pm to 6am
SANTA BARBARATrinity Episcopal Church – 1500 State St
CARPINTERIAVeterans Memorial Building – 941 Walnut Ave
Warming Center Hotline: (805) 324-2372
For anyone who wants more information about programs to help people experiencing homelessness, please contact Chuck Flacks at 805-690-5125 or cflacks@cityofgoleta.org.
