The 2023 Santa Barbara

Gift Guide

What to Buy and Where to Buy It

This Holiday Season

By Gareth Kelly | December 7, 2023

Here we go again.

With the clocks slipping back and the nights drawing in, we see lights begin to twinkle, and there in the distance lies the steamroller of the festive season! Past Halloween and our Thanksgiving-induced slumber, we must all rise once again and head out into the world in search of gifts, experiences, and merriment.

Whether we are strict St. Nick believers or revel in the hedonistic freedoms of friends-and-family gatherings, we cry out, “’Tis the Season!” and for all its complexity, giant lines at the self-checkouts, and foggy post-party mornings, we must never lose sight of what this time of year means to so many — community.

This year, as we hurry and scurry and fling ourselves at what’s new, what’s hot, and what’s left, remember to pause, take a breath, and shop with kindness, compassion, and perhaps a little more patience, and let’s all make this the season to love each other that little bit more.

Downtown

State Street

Contrary to what you may have heard or read, State Street is very much alive and well, and it remains one of the best places to start your festive shopping adventure.

Chicken Little

We all know children are the future, so why not pop into Chicken Little and peruse all their wares for the littles? Strollers, booties, and even a small-wheeled, bug-tiger ride-on are just a few items to look for.

At the other end of childhood, check out 805 University for the coolest fresh threads, vintage apparel, sneakers, hoodies, hats, and more.

Diana Boutique

A perennial favorite, Diani Boutique can add some glam to your wardrobe with designer clothing, shoes, accessories, and even gifts for home and living. Be intentional with your visit to Paradise Found, the place to find self-care items, crystals, sage bundles, candles, or perhaps even an intuitive reading for what your future may hold!

Italian Pottery Outlet

Shopping is hungry work, so look into Lokum to grab some Turkish delight, baklava, or maybe some fine Turkish coffee for a mid-jaunt pick-me-up. At Viva Oliva, seek out the finest-quality olive oils, an 18-year-old aged balsamic vinegar, olives, jams, or a gift set with everything.

Since 1982, the family-owned Italian Pottery Outlet has been scouring the Italian countryside for fine pottery and sharing it with the Santa Barbara community. Handmade, hand-painted, one-of-a-kind ceramic items await in the store, along with books, jewelry, and even skin care.

Menchaca Chocolate

For those with a sweet tooth, a visit to Menchaca Chocolates is a must. Vegan, organic, micro-batch, and single-origin chocolate make this local store a festive favorite. Pick up a dipped-mango gift box, or a peanut-and-sea-salt oat-milk bar, take one of their classes, or even build your own chocolate bar.

Warm your heart and soul with a trip to Cat Therapy for all your cat needs, cool cat-themed gifts, or even adopt your own four-legged furry friend!

Thrust yourself into Tamsen Gallery and pick up “The Secret” acrylic coasters, a “The Lovers” leather clutch, or splurge with an abstract or two.

Cat Therapy and Tamsen Gallery

Side Streets

Lotus Boutique

While State Street hums along, don’t forget to peek down the side streets for a wealth of hidden gems. Stop by Lotus Boutique for men’s and women’s clothes, home and spiritual items, and an eclectic selection of paintings, photographs, and books.

Local favorite Olio Bottega is the place to go for delicious porchetta, Italian cheeses, and pastries, and if you are hungry, grab a schiacciate (focaccia panini) or some small bites to take home.

Sunkissed Pantry

Saunter into Sunkissed Pantry and focus on zero-waste essentials such as soap, a coconut bottle brush, herbs and spices, bulk cleaning supplies, and even paw balm for your favorite furry friend.

For those who wish to be more hands-on with their gift-giving, cruise into The Crafter’s Library, where you can bring your own supplies and use their space to craft or perhaps take one of their classes, use their laser etching and engraving machine, or even try embroidery and monogramming.

Twenty-Four Blackbirds

Shopping with the family can be challenging, so as patience wears thin, pop into Bungalo805 ​— ​Santa Barbara’s first private Littles’ Lounge & Social Club for families. They have classes and activities for the kiddos while you can simply sit back, relax, and dream about the next glass of chardonnay.

Discover handmade artisan chocolates, drinking chocolate, espresso beans, and truffles, or even book a one-hour factory tour complete with tastings at Twenty-Four Blackbirds.

Float Luxury Spa

Meanwhile, over at Chocolate Maya, look for chocolates made with old-world techniques and American innovation using fresh local ingredients and heirloom cacao. Pick from an assortment of carefully curated chocolate boxes along with bundles of chocolate bars, nutty toffee, and even “pyramids”!

Let all the stresses and strains of the holidays drift away at Float Luxury Spa. Whether you stop in for a Euphoria massage, a Clarifying facial, or a spa party with a group of friends, the folks at Float will make sure you are ready for whatever the festive season has in store for you.

Swing into the holidays with a visit to Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. Fly through the air in one of their classes, whether you’re a beginner or a master, or try their new trampoline classes! There is something for all ages, and they even have merch, too.

Over at Santa Barbara Company, treat yourself to a 2024 wall calendar featuring images from iconic local photographer Macduff Everton. Pair it with a Blue Spruce Holiday Candle for the perfect gift, or leave your abode smelling fresh with a bottle of Santa Barbara Room & Body Mist.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. and Santa Barbara Company

La Arcada Plaza/El Paseo/Paseo Nuevo

Ace Rivington

No longer just a seasonal pop-up, The Yes Store celebrates its 56th holiday season in La Arcada Plaza and features a plethora of local handmade gifts, including art, blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, leather, and more.

Demand only the very best Italian denim, apparel, and accessories at Ace Rivington, or compliment yourself with a new look from Catherine Gee. Don’t forget the bairns with glasses for kids and petites at Lucky Puppy Optical.

Marisa Mason

Over at Arlington Plaza, you’ll find a selection of dining, retail, and service establishments. Get your hair done at Blossom Salon, beautify yourself with luxury essentials from Treat, and find vintage and homemade wares to adorn your home at Folly.

The holidays are the perfect time to pair up, pony up, and propose with a fine piece of jewelry from Bryant & Sons.

Sparkle and shine with unique hand-crafted jewelry at Marisa Mason, crunch on a croissant at Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, or sit on the sunny patio at Carlitos Café y Cantina while enjoying authentic Mexican cuisine and award-winning margaritas. And don’t forget, there’s on-site complimentary parking!

Drop by d’Offay, tucked away down the charming walkways of El Paseo, and browse through a small and highly curated selection of signature clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

At the annual pop-up Makers & Wares Market running from November 2 to December 24, browse through an assortment of vendors’ wares, and you are bound to find the perfect gift.

At their flagship jewelry store, Anna Janelle will help you sparkle with items from their many collections, such as Sugar and Spice, American Riviera, and The Love Collection.

Uptown

Alebrije Homewares

Amble into Alebrije Homewares for some of the most delightful authentic Mexican goods carefully selected from family artisans all over Mexico. Talavera-style pottery, mirrors, hats, tiles, and even water fountains may catch your eye.

Quench your thirst at the Good Land Wine Shop, newly opened just in time for the holidays. Filled with locally produced wine, beer, kombucha, and mead, it’s a great place to find gifts for many. Stop by on Tuesdays for their winemaker events with a local winemaker, live music, and some nibbles.

Chaucer’s Books

A visit to Channel City Hardware and Gifts (3888 State St.) may not be what you think. Yes, they have tools and the like, but they also have a cute gift shop and a cool selection of toys and games.

Books make perfect gifts any time of the year, and we’re lucky we have a place like Chaucer’s Books to go find them.

At Jules by the Sea, you can find bracelets, pendants, candles, and even a yarn poncho, all inspired by Jules’s love affair with Butterfly Beach and the ocean.

Funk Zone

The Grapeseed Company

Wrap yourself in a fine Turkish beach towel from Riviera Towel Company as you dream of summer or elevate your kitchen with their napkins and hand towels.

Create your own dog conditioner at The Grapeseed Company or show your local pride with their Locals Tote. Fill it with an assortment of their essential oils, mists, or skin-care products and just keep it for yourself.

The Blue Door

Rock up to the Riverbench Vineyard tasting room and enjoy a glass while you pick up your bedazzled bottle of bubbles.

Dylan Star will drape you in new and never-before-seen threads to help your festive party star shine bright as you bust into The Blue Door to scour their jam-packed three floors for the best modern or vintage items for your home.

Stop by The Shopkeepers for cool retro posters, men’s and women’s clothing, and jewelry from Waxing Poetic.

Hand-crafted local spirits are the name of the game at Cutler’s Artisan Spirits. Grandma Tommie’s Apple Pie liqueur, Stagecoach American Whiskey, and 33 Straight Bourbon Whiskey are just a few tipples to wet your whistle.

The Shopkeepers and Cutler’s Artisan Spirits

Milpas

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, stop by Sheer Delights (422 N. Milpas St.) for some Brazilian lingerie, Colombian shapewear, NuBras, eco-friendly jewelry, and more for any special occasion.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you probably know pickleball is the sport sweeping the nation and Santa Barbara. Pop into the Santa Barbara Pickleball Shop and let their knowledgeable staff kit you out with all you need to hit the courts.

Looking for natural products to maintain your physical health? Then you need to visit Yerbal Botanica for herbal teas, essential oils, and elixirs.

Find your inner John Dutton with Stetsons and all your cowboy and cowgirl attire at El Potrillo Western Wear.

Montecito

Toy Crazy

More than just a collection of stores, Montecito Country Mart is the perfect place to find what you’re looking for.

Trot into Toy Crazy and expand your child’s mind with creative games, arts and crafts, and classics like a red Etch A Sketch.

Make a statement with high-end serve ware from Hudson Grace: Platters, cheese boards, knives, cake stands, and more fit the bill.

Pierre Lafond

At Tecolote Book Shop, find indie bestsellers, local interest, and picks from Oprah’s Book Club.

Upstairs at Pierre Lafond remains a Montecito favorite, carrying fine art along with Wendy Foster goods and an opulent deli downstairs.

Carpinteria & Summerland

Heritage Goods and Supply

Seaside Gardens is always worth a festive visit. Meander through their three-acre habitat and pick up gardening tools, soils, fountain supplies, and plants.

Porch Summerland will help you get into the swing of the holidays with a Holiday Wreath Workshop on December 9, or stop by anytime to find throws, ornaments, and home goods to make your residence all warm and cozy.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for men, women, children, or your home, Heritage Goods and Supply will have something for you.

Goleta

M.Special Brewing Co.

Mosey on down to M.Special Brewing Co., celebrating their eighth anniversary this year, for a swift beer or three, and grab a few six-packs to take to your next holiday party.

If wine is more your persuasion, saunter over to SAMsARA Wine Co. for elevated wine-tasting both indoors and out on their patio, and try one of their many highly rated ​— ​by our very own Matt Kettmann ​— ​wines such as their 2022 clairette or their 2022 rosé.

Oat Bakery

Don’t forget about those important clients this holiday season with a beautiful gift basket from Santa Barbara Gift Baskets. Personalized bottles of Margerum wine, shatterproof wine glasses, and a Virtual Coffee Meeting Box with Hanukkah cookies are just a sampling of their festive wares.

Float down to Oat Bakery at their new Goleta location to obtain some of their freshly baked superfood-laced bread creations such as their pumpkin-seed bread, a sage-and-garlic loaf, or a gluten-free Superseed loaf, but hurry ​— ​they sell out most days.

Goleta Red Distilling Co.

Award-winning Goodland Gin awaits you at Goleta Red Distilling Company, along with bottles of Ellwood Avenger Vodka, GoletAmaro, and Fogo Branco.

Make sure to swing by MACHER for a less-is-more philosophy of products for the home built to last made by local artisans from all disciplines.

For many other Goodland places to shop, be sure to visit GoodLandGoodShopping.com.

Santa Ynez Valley

Global Gardens

Olive Oil shots are trending on TikTok, and the best place to get olive oil is Global Gardens. Nuts, gift sets, and kitchenware round out a small sample of their additional offerings.

Sustainable choices abound at First Street Leather. Hats, bags, and footwear that are timeless and trendy make the perfect gift for that leather aficionado.

Cowboy Christmas is back again this year, presented by S.Y.V. Horseback Rides, so saddle up and head to the North Pole to visit Santa, decorate a pony, or pet a reindeer.

Museums & Experiences

Zoo Lights

Skate into the season with Seaside Sock Skating on the rooftop of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation through January 7, and don’t forget your socks!

The popular Zoo Lights event returns to the Santa Barbara Zoo through January 14 with a 95 percent new exhibit using more than 50,000 LED bulbs.

Experience the magic of the season like never before with a one-hour harbor cruise aboard Santa Barbara’s famous Lil’ Toot.

Folk & Tribal Arts Pop-Up Weekends

Look for something different at the Folk & Tribal Arts Pop-Up Weekends at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History through December 18.

Are you ready to buy native California plants? Then the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is the place for you. Visit them online or in person and become an advocate for native plant conservation.

Island Packers Cruises are offering a selection of holiday cruises this year. One-hour Ventura harbor cruises, a parade of lights, and a firework cruise, as well as regular winter whale-watching trips, are all on offer.

Gifts from Mary Jane

Grandaddy Purple, Pineapple Express, and Yuzu Lemon are just a few of the flavors on offer at Coastal this season.

Try a Sensuali-Tea tin for an aphrodisiac-like effect at Farmacy, or maybe focus with a Yellow 5:1 Moods Tincture. Or, if that’s not your jam either, try an award-winning THCa Transdermal patch.

If you’re old-school, grab some Planet Red flower from Alien Labs at One Plant or a Strawnana pod from Stiiizy.

Farmacy and One Plant