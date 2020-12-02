Shopping Santa Barbara Gift Guide 2020

Our Annual Rundown of Where and What to Buy During This Holiday Season in the Time of COVID

By Leslie Dinaberg | Published December 3, 2020

If there were ever a year we could use some holiday cheer, it’s definitely this one. Our holiday gift guide for 2020 spotlights some of our favorite stores and shopping hubs, as well as some other ideas to help you get into the spirit of the giving season. You might even find a little something for yourself.

As Oprah Winfrey, one of our favorite Montecito residents, says, “Every gift I’ve ever given has brought as much happiness to me as it has to the person I’ve given it to.”

In a year where supporting locally owned businesses is more important to our community than ever, here are some ideas to help get your generosity flowing.