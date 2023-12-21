Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southern and Central Santa Barbara County

[Updated: Thu., Dec. 21, 2023, 10:35am]

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for the coast of southern Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley. The warning will remain in effect until this Thursday at 4 p.m.

A flash flood warning means that flash flooding is occurring or imminent. At 8:42 a.m., Doppler radar and automate rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned areas, which include Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Barbara Airport, Isla Vista, Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and Lake Cachuma.

A flash flood warning is in effect for southern Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley through 4 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Between one and four inches have fallen since yesterday evening, and up to four additional inches are expected through this afternoon, the NWS reports, with rainfall rates around one inch per hour expected at times.

In a post on social media this morning, Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management notes that it is receiving reports of flooded roads around the county and advises drivers to “stay off the roads and remain vigilant to changing conditions.” If drivers come across flooded roadways, “Turn around, don’t drown!” the OEM cautions.

A flash flood is an extremely dangerous, sudden, violent, and fast-moving wall of water. Residents are advised to avoid low-lying areas, areas with standing water, and areas near creeks or streams, the NWS states. If you are in one of these areas, the warning reads, you should go to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor.

A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday night, and a flood advisory is in place until 1 p.m. for much of Santa Barbara County.

To sign up for the county’s emergency alert system, visit readysbc.org.