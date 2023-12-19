Flood Watch Issued for Santa Barbara County as Storms Approach

A flood watch has been issued for all of Santa Barbara County starting Tuesday night and lasting until Friday morning as the first atmospheric river of the season is approaching the Central Coast and heavy rains are expected over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out an alert early Tuesday warning residents to “stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

For those living in areas prone to flooding, officials recommended staying alert to changing conditions and being prepared to take protective actions, “such as going to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor,” the county said in the ReadySBC alert.

While intermittent showers with light rain and calm winds are expected on Tuesday, heavier precipitation is expected starting late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with the potential for thunderstorms and strong winds through Wednesday evening. The northern parts of the counties are expected to be hit first, with the atmospheric river approaching the southern and areas of the county later on Wednesday.

Rains could continue through Thursday and into the weekend, with the potential for lingering showers into Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the rain, County Environmental Health Services also warned residents against swimming or surfing due to the risks of stormwater runoff at county beaches. Contact with stormwater can cause illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea, county officials said.

Shellfish harvesters should wait at least 10 days, the county added, to mitigate the risk of high bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean through stormwater drains.