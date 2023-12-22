Highway 101 Open Again Through Montecito

A few hours ahead of schedule, Caltrans crews finished repairing a growing pothole in the number two lane of Highway 101 as it traversed Montecito between the Olive Mill Road offramp and the road’s overpass. The announcement came at 2:13 p.m. Friday that both lanes of traffic were open. The slow lane was closed around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to runoff from the rains undermining the asphalt, causing a pothole to expand. With water seeping continuously, crews could not get any asphalt to seal until drier conditions today.

Further drainage modifications are being made by crews in the area, and motorists are asked to be careful. They are replacing, repairing, or clearing out the drains, grilles, and pipes ahead of more winter weather expected next week.

Caltrans also announced the northbound San Ysidro offramp will be open before Christmas Day. It has been closed for months.