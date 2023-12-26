County of Santa Barbara Challenges Residents to ‘Create a Housing Plan’ Virtually

Santa Barbara County introduced a new video-game-type simulation on Wednesday that challenges players to create their own housing plan and assemble 5,664 new homes on suitable parcels of property across the county. Sound simple? There’s more.

Called the “Balancing Act,” the game gives players two arenas to choose from: North County and South County. A specific number of homes are split between the two, while another rule of the game is that 1,373 must be priced very low income; 1,200 low income; 1,280 moderate; and 1,811 above moderately priced — this pricing is accomplished by the quantity of units zoned per parcel. The game keeps a tally of the numbers, with players competing for green completion tabs.

Keep in mind that players must add an additional 15 percent to each category to buffer the vicissitudes likely over the eight-year building-period set by the game masters.

[Click to enlarge] A screenshot of the county’s new housing plan game, “Balancing Act” | Credit: Courtesy

Upping the rulemaking are a few from Community Housing and Development — right, the California department bringing us the Housing Element Update — having to do with parcels’ proximity to public transit, grocery stores, schools, jobs, and so on, the essentials of life. Proximity to agriculture or placement on top of farm fields depends on the player’s perspective on growing food versus spreading concrete.

One last caveat, players would be wise to view the county’s interactive Housing Element map, too — found here — to ensure they avoid the pitfall of placing a choice apartment complex or gated community on the half dozen or so spots already claimed for a Builder’s Remedy project — beware the cross-hatched parcels.

The deadline for completion is March 2024, with updates on pending projects published every Monday. For more information, visit the county’s website here.