2024 Media Calendar
Every fall we map out our special issues for the upcoming year. This year, we did the same for our growing events program. Below you will find our 2024 at a glance. Use this as a guide when mapping out your business’s marketing and advertising efforts. Please note that many of the special issues have earlier deadlines than our regular issues.
Email your advertising rep or advertising@independent.com with any questions or to get started.
Special Issues
We print our paper every Thursday. These dates indicate special issues where our content in print and online at independent.com will be focused on specific topics.
*These are subject to change due to breaking news
2/8: Santa Barbara International Film Festival
2/15: Wedding Guide – our annual comprehensive resource for couples who are planning their wedding in Santa Barbara.
3/14: Burger Week – 7 days of $10 burgers
3/28: Summer Camp
4/11: Home & Garden
4/25: Earth Day
5/2: Wine Week – 7 days of $10 glasses of wine
5/30: Indy Awards
6/6: Pets & Animals
6/27: Indy Hops
7/25: Indy Parenting
7/31: Fiesta (Wednesday publication)
8/8: Foodie Awards
8/22: Active Aging
9/12: Home & Garden
9/19: Burrito Week – 7 days of $8 burritos
10/17: Best of Santa Barbara®
10/24: Halloween / Día de los Muertos
11/7: Election Results
11/21: Schools of Thought
11/27: Local Heroes (Wednesday publication)
12/5: ‘Tis the Season & Gift Guide
12/26: Year in Pictures
Events
Santa Barbara Independent hosted events, both virtual and in-person.
Featured Event Series:
Indy Parenting – Senior editor (and new parent) Tyler Hayden sits down to talk to industry experts on zoom about all things parenting.
Full Belly Files Live – Matt Kettmann brings his popular newsletter to life with a quarterly in-person wine tasting series.
Pints for Press – grab a pint and listen to our writers talk about a story they’ve recently published. $1 from every beer goes to the Santa Barbara Independent
1/25: Indy Parenting
2/1: Pints for Press
3/14 – 3/20: Burger Week
3/14: Full Belly Files Live
3/28: Indy Parenting
4/6: Backyard Brunch
4/11: Pints for Press
5/2 – 5/8: Wine Week
5/2: Wine Week Issue Release Party
5/30: Indy Parenting
6/6: Pints for Press
6/12: Full Belly Files Live
7/1 – 7/31: Indy Hops
7/25: Indy Parenting
7/31: Indy Hops Passport Drop Party
8/8: Pints for Press
8/12: Foodie Awards
9/7: Get Out the Vote Block Party
9/12: Full Belly Files Live
9/19 – 9/25: Burrito Week
9/19: Indy Parenting
10/3: Pints for Press
10/17: Best Fest
11/14: Full Belly Files Live
11/21: Indy Parenting
12/5: Pints for Press