Santa Barbara Votes: 2024 General Election Results
Follow Live Results for Regional, Statewide, and National Races in the 2024 Presidential Election
It’s the 2024 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County.
Our reporters will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive Editor Nick Welsh writes these updates, which typically run late into the evening.
If you’re wondering who’s winning, who’s losing, what they’re saying, and what they’re drinking, this is the page to stay on all night long. Feel free to send feedback and your own reactions to news@independent.com.
ELECTION RESULTS
Below are the latest election results for national, state, and regional races and measures that the Independent has been following. For the most up-to-date and complete local election results, including races and measures not included here, visit the County of Santa Barbara’s Election Results page here. Results are updated throughout the night as ballots are received from the polling places.
Reporting Time: Tuesday, November 5, 8:53 p.m.
National and State Results
President – National Results
(270 electoral votes to win)
Kamala D. Harris: 205 electoral votes; 56,294,607 votes (47.6%)
Donald J. Trump: 230 electoral votes; 60,422,082 votes (51.1%)
President – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
Kamala D. Harris: 63,940 ( 64.4%)
Donald J. Trump: 33,055 ( 33.3%)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 1,048 ( 1.1%)
Jill Stein: 504 ( 0.5%)
Chase Oliver: 435 ( 0.4%)
Claudia De la Cruz: 303 ( 0.3%)
President – Statewide Results
Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Kamala D. Harris: 4,137,371 ( 61.1%)
Donald J. Trump: 2,477,693 ( 36.6%)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 69,367 ( 1.0%)
Jill Stein: 47,071 ( 0.7%)
Chase Oliver: 24,817 ( 0.4%)
Claudia De la Cruz: 19,950 ( 0.3%)
U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
Adam B. Schiff: 62,012 ( 63.1%)
Steve Garvey: 36,220 ( 36.9%)
U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results
Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Adam B. Schiff: 4,015,713 ( 60.5%)
Steve Garvey: 2,617,490 ( 39.5%)
U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
Adam B. Schiff: 60,726 ( 63.2%)
Steve Garvey: 35,350 ( 36.8%)
U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results
Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Adam B. Schiff: 3,940,681 ( 60.4%)
Steve Garvey: 2,578,970 ( 39.6%)
U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
Salud Carbajal: 63,401 ( 64.9%)
Thomas Cole: 34,341 ( 35.1%)
U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 35.7% (260 of 728) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Salud Carbajal: 119,612 ( 64.1%)
Thomas Cole: 66,981 ( 35.9%)
State Senate District 21 – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
S. Monique Limón: 64,512 ( 66.5%)
Elijah Mack: 32,493 ( 33.5%)
State Senate District 21 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 55.1% (748 of 1,357) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
S. Monique Limón: 145,189 ( 63.6%)
Elijah Mack: 83,244 ( 36.4%)
State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.
Gregg Hart: 60,942 ( 63.9%)
Sari M. Domingues: 34,470 ( 36.1%)
State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results
Reporting: 0% (0 of 304) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Gregg Hart: 64,834 ( 62.9%)
Sari M. Domingues: 38,280 ( 37.1%)
Regional Results
Precincts Reported: 0
Total Votes: 0
Total Registered Voters: 0
Turnout: 0
City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 2
Adriana Gonzalez-Smith: ( 0%)
Natalia Alarcon: ( 0%)
City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 3 – Short Term
Julia Mayer: ( 0%)
City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 4
Wade Nomura: ( 0%)
Carpinteria Valley Water District Director Division 2
Polly Holcombe: ( 0%)
Will Carleton: ( 0%)
Santa Barbara City Council District 1
Cruzito Cruz: (9.96%)
Alejandra Gutierrez: (40.27%)
Wendy Santamaria: (49.20%)
Santa Barbara City Council District 2
Terra Taylor: (19.34%)
Mike Jordan: (79.81%)
Santa Barbara City Council District 3
Oscar Gutierrez: (63.01%)
Tony Becerra: (36.70%)
Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 2
John Robertson: (34.83%)
Sunita Beall: (64.67%)
Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 3
Phyliss R. Cohen: (29.23%)
William (Bill) Banning: (55.48%)
Chris Wichowski: (14.87%)
Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 5
Jason D. Lekas: (37.85%)
Celeste Kafri: (61.91%)
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 2
Kyle Richards: (65.53%)
Lisa Sloan: (34.20%)
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 3
Sebastian Aldana Jr.: (33.37%)
Jett Black-Maertz: (65.70%)
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 4
Dave Morris: (83.32%)
Aruni Boteju: (15.61%)
City of Goleta Mayor
Rich Foster: (33.84%)
Paula Perotte: (65.79%)
City of Goleta Member City Council District 3
Ethan Woodill: (33.28%)
Jennifer Smith: (65.96%)
City of Goleta Member City Council District 4
Eric Gordon: (34.00%)
Stuart Kasdin: (65.56%)
Goleta Water District Director District 3
Lauren Hanson: (83.12%)
James A Brandeland: (16.50%)
City of Buellton Mayor
David King: (45.13%)
David Silva: (54.59%)
City of Solvang Mayor
Denise El Amin: (13.49%)
Jamie Baker: (25.41%)
David Brown: (60.71%)
City of Solvang Member City Council District 1
Mark Infanti: (97.56%)
City of Solvang Member City Council District 2
Claudia Orona: (96.78%)
City of Lompoc Mayor
James I. Mosby: (38.35%)
Lydia I. Perez: (25.00%)
Jenelle Osborne: (36.28%)
City of Lompoc Member City Council District 1
Steve Bridge: (60.54%)
Patrick Wiemiller: (39.20%)
City of Lompoc Member City Council District 4
Jeremy Ball: (96.84%)
County Board of Education TA 2
Christy Lozano: (41.19%)
Nadra Ehrman: (51.60%)
Anne Berry: (6.84%)
County Board of Education TA 3
Sarah Anne Read: (54.71%)
Brian Cox: (44.78%)
County Board of Education TA 4
Patrina Jones: (28.82%)
Guy R. Walker: (69.64%)
County Board of Education TA 6
Katya Armistead: (66.87%)
Nicholas Sebastian: (32.71%)
Local Ballot Measures
MEASURE H2024
COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA
Yes: (66.57%)
No: (33.43%)
MEASURE I2024
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA
Yes: (62.55%)
No: (37.45%)
MEASURE P2024
SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT
Yes: (63.53%)
No: (36.47%)
MEASURE Y2024
HOPE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Yes: (58.41%)
No: (41.59%)
CA Ballot Measures
Ballot Measures – Statewide Results
Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting
Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.
Prop. 02: Bonds for Public School and College Facilities
Yes: 3,696,600 ( 57.1%)
No: 2,782,465 ( 42.9%)
Prop. 03: Constitutional Right to Marriage
Yes: 4,124,614 ( 63.4%)
No: 2,383,639 ( 36.6%)
Prop. 04: Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks
Yes: 3,808,701 ( 58.3%)
No: 2,721,716 ( 41.7%)
Prop. 05: Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure
Yes: 2,826,917 ( 43.7%)
No: 3,638,202 ( 56.3%)
Prop. 06: Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work
Yes: 2,927,362 ( 45.9%)
No: 3,446,288 ( 54.1%)
Prop. 32: Raises Minimum Wage
Yes: 3,154,163 ( 48.4%)
No: 3,364,063 ( 51.6%)
Prop. 33: Local Government Residential Rent Control
Yes: 2,437,786 ( 37.8%)
No: 4,015,018 ( 62.2%)
Prop. 34: Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues
Yes: 3,184,327 ( 50.8%)
No: 3,082,575 ( 49.2%)
Prop. 35: Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal
Yes: 4,378,340 ( 68.0%)
No: 2,061,166 ( 32.0%)
Prop. 36: Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes
Yes: 4,566,385 ( 70.4%)
No: 1,920,714 ( 29.6%)
Premier Events
Fri, Nov 08
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Night Market
Sun, Nov 10
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Rememberanzas: Tango Show & Dinner
Tue, Nov 05
9:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Election Day Prayer on the Labyrinth
Tue, Nov 05
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Election Night Watch Party! DemWomenSB
Wed, Nov 06
All day
Santa Barbara
S.B. Jewish Film Festival
Wed, Nov 06
10:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Demo/Event at Grant House
Wed, Nov 06
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Reads: “We Could Be So Good” by Cat Sebastian
Wed, Nov 06
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tom Hamilton w/ Salty Strings at SOhO!
Thu, Nov 07
5:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Art of Love Exhibition
Thu, Nov 07
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Key Passages in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Thu, Nov 07
5:00 PM
Goleta
Lights, Camera, Stroll Holiday Lighting Event!
Thu, Nov 07
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
San Marcos High School Theater Presents “Pride and Prejudice”
Fri, Nov 08 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Night Market
Sun, Nov 10 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Rememberanzas: Tango Show & Dinner
Tue, Nov 05 9:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Election Day Prayer on the Labyrinth
Tue, Nov 05 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Election Night Watch Party! DemWomenSB
Wed, Nov 06 All day
Santa Barbara
S.B. Jewish Film Festival
Wed, Nov 06 10:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Free Demo/Event at Grant House
Wed, Nov 06 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Reads: “We Could Be So Good” by Cat Sebastian
Wed, Nov 06 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tom Hamilton w/ Salty Strings at SOhO!
Thu, Nov 07 5:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Art of Love Exhibition
Thu, Nov 07 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Key Passages in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Thu, Nov 07 5:00 PM
Goleta
Lights, Camera, Stroll Holiday Lighting Event!
Thu, Nov 07 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.