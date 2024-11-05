Santa Barbara Votes: 2024 General Election Results

It’s the 2024 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County.

Our reporters will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive Editor Nick Welsh writes these updates, which typically run late into the evening.

If you’re wondering who’s winning, who’s losing, what they’re saying, and what they’re drinking, this is the page to stay on all night long. Feel free to send feedback and your own reactions to news@independent.com.

ELECTION RESULTS

Below are the latest election results for national, state, and regional races and measures that the Independent has been following. For the most up-to-date and complete local election results, including races and measures not included here, visit the County of Santa Barbara’s Election Results page here. Results are updated throughout the night as ballots are received from the polling places.

Reporting Time: Tuesday, November 5, 8:53 p.m.

National and State Results

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump | Credit: Wikimedia Commons

President – National Results

(270 electoral votes to win)

Kamala D. Harris: 205 electoral votes; 56,294,607 votes (47.6%)

Donald J. Trump: 230 electoral votes; 60,422,082 votes (51.1%)

President – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

Kamala D. Harris: 63,940 ( 64.4%)

Donald J. Trump: 33,055 ( 33.3%)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 1,048 ( 1.1%)

Jill Stein: 504 ( 0.5%)

Chase Oliver: 435 ( 0.4%)

Claudia De la Cruz: 303 ( 0.3%)



President – Statewide Results

Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Kamala D. Harris: 4,137,371 ( 61.1%)

Donald J. Trump: 2,477,693 ( 36.6%)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 69,367 ( 1.0%)

Jill Stein: 47,071 ( 0.7%)

Chase Oliver: 24,817 ( 0.4%)

Claudia De la Cruz: 19,950 ( 0.3%)



U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

Adam B. Schiff: 62,012 ( 63.1%)

Steve Garvey: 36,220 ( 36.9%)



U.S. Senate (Full Term) – Statewide Results

Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Adam B. Schiff: 4,015,713 ( 60.5%)

Steve Garvey: 2,617,490 ( 39.5%)



U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

Adam B. Schiff: 60,726 ( 63.2%)

Steve Garvey: 35,350 ( 36.8%)



U.S. Senate (Partial/Unexpired Term) – Statewide Results

Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Adam B. Schiff: 3,940,681 ( 60.4%)

Steve Garvey: 2,578,970 ( 39.6%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 63,401 ( 64.9%)

Thomas Cole: 34,341 ( 35.1%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 35.7% (260 of 728) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Salud Carbajal: 119,612 ( 64.1%)

Thomas Cole: 66,981 ( 35.9%)



State Senate District 21 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

S. Monique Limón: 64,512 ( 66.5%)

Elijah Mack: 32,493 ( 33.5%)



State Senate District 21 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 55.1% (748 of 1,357) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

S. Monique Limón: 145,189 ( 63.6%)

Elijah Mack: 83,244 ( 36.4%)



State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 288) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:22 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 60,942 ( 63.9%)

Sari M. Domingues: 34,470 ( 36.1%)



State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 304) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 64,834 ( 62.9%)

Sari M. Domingues: 38,280 ( 37.1%)



Regional Results

Precincts Reported: 0

Total Votes: 0

Total Registered Voters: 0

Turnout: 0

City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 2

Adriana Gonzalez-Smith: ( 0%)

Natalia Alarcon: ( 0%)

City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 3 – Short Term

Julia Mayer: ( 0%)

City of Carpinteria Member City Council District 4

Wade Nomura: ( 0%)

Carpinteria Valley Water District Director Division 2

Polly Holcombe: ( 0%)

Will Carleton: ( 0%)

Santa Barbara City Council District 1

Cruzito Cruz: (9.96%)

Alejandra Gutierrez: (40.27%)

Wendy Santamaria: (49.20%)

Santa Barbara City Council District 2

Terra Taylor: (19.34%)

Mike Jordan: (79.81%)

Santa Barbara City Council District 3

Oscar Gutierrez: (63.01%)

Tony Becerra: (36.70%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 2

John Robertson: (34.83%)

Sunita Beall: (64.67%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 3

Phyliss R. Cohen: (29.23%)

William (Bill) Banning: (55.48%)

Chris Wichowski: (14.87%)

Santa Barbara Unified School District TA 5

Jason D. Lekas: (37.85%)

Celeste Kafri: (61.91%)

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 2

Kyle Richards: (65.53%)

Lisa Sloan: (34.20%)

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 3

Sebastian Aldana Jr.: (33.37%)

Jett Black-Maertz: (65.70%)

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees District TA 4

Dave Morris: (83.32%)

Aruni Boteju: (15.61%)

City of Goleta Mayor

Rich Foster: (33.84%)

Paula Perotte: (65.79%)

City of Goleta Member City Council District 3

Ethan Woodill: (33.28%)

Jennifer Smith: (65.96%)

City of Goleta Member City Council District 4

Eric Gordon: (34.00%)

Stuart Kasdin: (65.56%)

Goleta Water District Director District 3

Lauren Hanson: (83.12%)

James A Brandeland: (16.50%)

City of Buellton Mayor

David King: (45.13%)

David Silva: (54.59%)

City of Solvang Mayor

Denise El Amin: (13.49%)

Jamie Baker: (25.41%)

David Brown: (60.71%)

City of Solvang Member City Council District 1

Mark Infanti: (97.56%)

City of Solvang Member City Council District 2

Claudia Orona: (96.78%)

City of Lompoc Mayor

James I. Mosby: (38.35%)

Lydia I. Perez: (25.00%)

Jenelle Osborne: (36.28%)

City of Lompoc Member City Council District 1

Steve Bridge: (60.54%)

Patrick Wiemiller: (39.20%)

City of Lompoc Member City Council District 4

Jeremy Ball: (96.84%)

County Board of Education TA 2

Christy Lozano: (41.19%)

Nadra Ehrman: (51.60%)

Anne Berry: (6.84%)

County Board of Education TA 3

Sarah Anne Read: (54.71%)

Brian Cox: (44.78%)

County Board of Education TA 4

Patrina Jones: (28.82%)

Guy R. Walker: (69.64%)

County Board of Education TA 6

Katya Armistead: (66.87%)

Nicholas Sebastian: (32.71%)

Local Ballot Measures

MEASURE H2024

COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA

Yes: (66.57%)

No: (33.43%)

MEASURE I2024

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA

Yes: (62.55%)

No: (37.45%)

MEASURE P2024

SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

Yes: (63.53%)

No: (36.47%)

MEASURE Y2024

HOPE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Yes: (58.41%)

No: (41.59%)

CA Ballot Measures

Ballot Measures – Statewide Results

Reporting: 22.9% (5,692 of 24,811) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: November 5, 2024, 8:54 p.m.

Prop. 02: Bonds for Public School and College Facilities

Yes: 3,696,600 ( 57.1%)

No: 2,782,465 ( 42.9%)

Prop. 03: Constitutional Right to Marriage

Yes: 4,124,614 ( 63.4%)

No: 2,383,639 ( 36.6%)

Prop. 04: Bonds for Water, Wildfire, and Climate Risks

Yes: 3,808,701 ( 58.3%)

No: 2,721,716 ( 41.7%)

Prop. 05: Bonds for Affordable Housing and Infrastructure

Yes: 2,826,917 ( 43.7%)

No: 3,638,202 ( 56.3%)

Prop. 06: Eliminates Forcing Inmates to Work

Yes: 2,927,362 ( 45.9%)

No: 3,446,288 ( 54.1%)

Prop. 32: Raises Minimum Wage

Yes: 3,154,163 ( 48.4%)

No: 3,364,063 ( 51.6%)

Prop. 33: Local Government Residential Rent Control

Yes: 2,437,786 ( 37.8%)

No: 4,015,018 ( 62.2%)

Prop. 34: Restricts Spending of Prescription Revenues

Yes: 3,184,327 ( 50.8%)

No: 3,082,575 ( 49.2%)

Prop. 35: Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal

Yes: 4,378,340 ( 68.0%)

No: 2,061,166 ( 32.0%)

Prop. 36: Increased Sentencing for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes

Yes: 4,566,385 ( 70.4%)

No: 1,920,714 ( 29.6%)



