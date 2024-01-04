Identity Released of Man Fatally Shot by Lompoc Police at Circle K

Lompoc Police have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by police officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Circle K at 1421 East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc last Friday, December 29. Police say the man was Connor Amador, a 20-year-old resident of Lompoc.

According to police, an armed Amador allegedly robbed the clerk at the Circle K of alcohol and money at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, before fleeing the area. Police say he then returned to the convenience store at 1:18 a.m. and attempted to carjack someone at the gas pumps before reentering the store and attempting another armed robbery. As Amador exited the store, police say he was then confronted by responding police officers, who shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Amador family to cover his memorial service and funeral and burial costs describes him as “a dedicated brother, uncle, son, and a great friend. He had an easy-going nature and was a self-proclaimed ‘sweetheart.'”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the shooting. It remains unclear what Amador was allegedly armed with or what prompted the police to shoot him during their confrontation.