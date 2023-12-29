Lompoc Police Fatally Shoot Man at Circle K

Lompoc Police officers shot and killed a man following an alleged carjacking and robbery attempt at a Circle K early Friday morning.

According to a statement released by Lompoc Police on Friday, Lompoc Police had initially responded to a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store at 1421 East Ocean Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 28.

“An armed male suspect had entered the store and robbed the clerk of both money and alcohol before fleeing the area,” according to police, and officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Less than two hours later, police were again dispatched to the same location at 1:18 a.m. after it was reported an armed male, believed to be the same suspect from the prior robbery, had returned to the convenience store. According to police, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a victim in the parking lot, who as able to flee on foot, and rob the store again. After the suspect exited the store, he was confronted by police officers, and “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the police statement reads.

Police officers provided medical aid to the man until fire personnel and medics arrive, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police statement does not specify what type of weapon the man was armed with or what occurred during the confrontation to prompt the police to fire. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin.