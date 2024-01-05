Fatal Truck Crash Closes Southbound 101 at Gaviota

One person died in a pickup truck versus semi-truck accident on Highway 101 early Friday morning at 2:48 a.m. that closed the southbound lanes in Gaviota. The California Highway Patrol reports all southbound traffic is rerouted to State Route 154 at the interchange near Lompoc at Highway 1 and the 101. The incident occurred on the 101 just ahead of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

Few details are available yet, but the CHP’s Traffic Incident page reported a vehicle on fire and oil on the road. A CHP spokesperson stated it was not a hazmat situation.

Images at County Fire indicate the pickup truck went into the median, where it appears to be completely burned, and that the driver was male. The driver of the semi-truck, which overturned, suffered minor injuries and declined hospital care.

When the southbound 101 will reopen is as yet undetermined.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.