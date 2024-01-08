News
Public Safety

Santa Barbara City Employee Identified as Victim in New Year’s Eve Fall

Officials Said Faris Sanjakdar, 30, Had Climbed a Tree and Attempted to Jump to a Utility Pole

By
Mon Jan 08, 2024 | 12:24pm
Faris Sanjakdar (left) with his partner | Credit: Courtesy

The person who died after falling from a tree on New Year’s Eve has been identified as 30-year-old Faris Sanjakdar, a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department.

Officials said Sanjakdar was attending a party in Mission Canyon when he climbed a nearby tree and attempted to jump to an adjacent utility pole. He suffered severe head injuries in the fall and emergency personnel responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sanjakdar was pronounced dead a few hours later at Cottage Hospital. 

Friends have created a GoFundMe page to support Sanjakdar’s partner. “Give what you can,” it asks. “This is just a quiet way for friends to help Patrick. All money will be given to Patrick to help with expenses over the next few weeks now that Faris is gone.”

Tue Jan 09, 2024 | 01:04am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/08/santa-barbara-city-employee-identified-as-victim-in-new-years-eve-fall/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.