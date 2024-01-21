Concerns Expressed by Disability Community

The Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC) is excited to announce the results of our online Public Health survey today.

As the Public Health Advocate for the ILRC, which is a disability services and advocacy nonprofit organization, I created the anonymous questionnaire in January 2023 to discuss access issues people with disabilities and older adults encounter throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. Participants in our service area shared their responses through the deadline of November 17, 2023.

Topics addressed feelings on interactions with health-care providers, insurance and other benefits, access to local resources, and general thoughts.

Concerns from the community included:

• Being overlooked by professionals for their needs.

• Unaffordable, scarce, or inaccessible services, especially in rural areas.

• Services typically do not consider whole-person care and social determinants of health, like safety, education, and social support.

Calls to Action

The above findings show a need for more awareness, training, and policies focused on improving access to health care and other resources. Similar instances of health-care inequity for people with disabilities occur across the United States, which has prompted federal government agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services to center more research and initiatives on addressing this widespread concern.

On a local level, patients could use advocacy strategies when speaking with professionals, such as highlighting the main reasons for their visit and asking clarifying questions. Service professionals could further their knowledge of disability competency and allow for more creative support tailored to meet the needs of the person. Finally, legislators could host town halls to share updates and feedback from their constituents. The comments could serve as the blueprints for new laws and programs to improve equity and access.

About the Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC): Founded in October 1976, the Independent Living Resource Center has four offices serving Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. Our mission is to promote independent living and full access for individuals with disabilities through advocacy, education, and action in our communities. We provide help with insurance questions, navigating health appointments, and obtaining other resources to meet your needs. Contact us to learn more about the survey results and how to improve access within the community at www.ilrc-trico.org.

Emily Bridges, MPH, CHES® is a public health advocate for the Independent Living Resource Center.