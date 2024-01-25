All Water, No Fire: Santa Barbara City Fire Responds to Alarms at Granada Theatre

A sprinkler alarm at The Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara sent a city fire engine crew to the century-old building on Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters found the stage awash in water after rigging onstage apparently broke and boomeranged into a number of sprinklers overhead at about 2:50 p.m.

Several people evacuated from the theater, said Captain Jeremy Denton, who was acting battalion chief for City Fire on Thursday. There was no fire, he said, but until the sprinkler system is repaired, someone is on watch at the eight-story building in case of fire.

The stage was likely being prepped for Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, which was set to perform on Thursday night, brought to town by UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures. That performance was canceled, with no reschedule at the moment.

Granada Theatre management was unable to comment as they are busy making arrangements.

The opulent theater, which anchors the arts district downtown, turns 100 years old this April. It operated as a movie palace and live theater into the 1980s and was completely renovated between 2003 and 2008, with the live theater on the ground floor, five floors of individual condominiums — one of which holds theater management — and two penthouses on the upper floors.

This story will be updated as information becomes available, specifically about the status of the performance by the José Limón Dance Company, which is currently set for Saturday, January 27.