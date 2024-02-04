Chris Potter Has Died

Chris Potter, a renowned landscape artist in Santa Barbara whose works and charisma showcased this region in the most beautiful ways, has died. He was 49.

A Santa Barbaran by birth, Potter became a community fixture by leaving his day job to paint a landscape a day in 2010, a protocol he maintained — mostly more — until his death. He painted works small and large, with prices ranging from near-nothing to tens of thousands of dollars, often donated to support a variety of causes.

Potter was stricken with a rare form of cancer in the fall of 2021, but persevered against long odds to survive. He returned to painting and life with a vengeance, pursuing his passions until the end.

He passed away in his sleep while visiting friends out of town, after a day of golf. He leaves behind his wife and two children. An impromptu memorial was held on Saturday at the Ellwood Bluffs, on a precipice known as Chris’ Point, where hugs, tears, stories, and drinks were shared.

More memorials are being planned. They will be required. Cheers brother.