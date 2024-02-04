BREAKING NEWS: Evacuations Ordered for Parts of Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm 

Chris Potter Has Died

Renowned Santa Barbara Artist and Community Connector Leaves Legacy of Art and Love

By
Sun Feb 04, 2024 | 9:29am
Artist Chris Potter | Photo: Courtesy

Chris Potter, a renowned landscape artist in Santa Barbara whose works and charisma showcased this region in the most beautiful ways, has died. He was 49. 

A Santa Barbaran by birth, Potter became a community fixture by leaving his day job to paint a landscape a day in 2010, a protocol he maintained — mostly more — until his death. He painted works small and large, with prices ranging from near-nothing to tens of thousands of dollars, often donated to support a variety of causes. 

Potter was stricken with a rare form of cancer in the fall of 2021, but persevered against long odds to survive. He returned to painting and life with a vengeance, pursuing his passions until the end.

He passed away in his sleep while visiting friends out of town, after a day of golf. He leaves behind his wife and two children. An impromptu memorial was held on Saturday at the Ellwood Bluffs, on a precipice known as Chris’ Point, where hugs, tears, stories, and drinks were shared.  

More memorials are being planned. They will be required. Cheers brother.

  • Chris Potter and his family | Photo: Courtesy
  • Chris Potter | Photo: Courtesy
Sun Feb 04, 2024 | 18:01pm
