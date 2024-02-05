Smart People, Big Ideas Coming to Santa Barbara

Who can forget the striking and hopeful impact of that eloquent young poet in the yellow coat at Joe Biden’s inauguration? Amanda Gorman’s memorable performance of her poem “The Hill We Climb” in 2021 was a poignant part of that historic day, and as the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, she has gone on to be a powerful advocate for racial equity, gender justice, the environment, and the power of using your voice to make the world a better place.

The best-selling author and first poet to perform at the Super Bowl will be in conversation with Pico Iyer on April 30 at the Arlington Theatre. Tickets are on sale February 6, and this is definitely going to be a memorable night.

Another wonderful conversation with Pico you don’t want to miss is with Abraham Verghese (author of the beautifully written novel The Covenant of Water) on February 21 at the Arlington.

Other notable lectures coming up this month are: therapist, educator, and author of My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem on “Setting a Course for Healing Historical and Racialized Trauma” on February 12 at Campbell Hall; climatologist and geophysicist Michael E. Mann on his book Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons From Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis on February 23 at Campbell Hall; and economist and former Secretary of Labor Robert B. Reich on “What Really Happened to the American Dream? (And How Can It Be Restored?)” on April 3 at Campbell Hall.

See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu for additional information and tickets.