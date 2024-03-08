San Marcos High Under ‘Secure’ Protocol Due to ‘Double Stabbing’ Near School
San Marcos High School is under “secure” protocol Friday morning due to what Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick described as an “active incident NEAR the campus” in a post to social media at 8:45 a.m.
“Students are directed to get inside and lock outside doors,” Zick said.
In a followup post at 9:18 a.m., Zick stated that the lockdown is “related to a double stabbing near campus” and that the “suspect is outstanding.”
This is the second time in two weeks that the high school has been put into “secure” mode due to a stabbing near the campus. A knife attack involving multiple juveniles at nearby Turnpike Shopping Center on Tuesday, February 27, initiated lockdown procedures. Two 15-year-old males have been arrested in connection to last week’s attack, with one facing attempted murder charges.
You must be logged in to post a comment.