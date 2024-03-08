San Marcos High School is under “secure” protocol Friday morning due to what Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick described as an “active incident NEAR the campus” in a post to social media at 8:45 a.m.

“Students are directed to get inside and lock outside doors,” Zick said.

In a followup post at 9:18 a.m., Zick stated that the lockdown is “related to a double stabbing near campus” and that the “suspect is outstanding.”

This is the second time in two weeks that the high school has been put into “secure” mode due to a stabbing near the campus. A knife attack involving multiple juveniles at nearby Turnpike Shopping Center on Tuesday, February 27, initiated lockdown procedures. Two 15-year-old males have been arrested in connection to last week’s attack, with one facing attempted murder charges.