Juvenile Arrested Following Knife Attack Near San Marcos High School

A juvenile suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 27, by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies for a knife attack against another juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick released a statement that deputies had been dispatched to the Turnpike Shopping Center in Goleta at 1:32 p.m. following a report of a fight in progress.

According to Zick, responding deputies found a male juvenile with a laceration on his hand. Other juvenile individuals involved in the fight had already fled the scene.

Due to the attack’s proximity to the campus and the severity of the altercation, deputies informed the San Marcos High School authorities, who initiated lockdown procedures and directed students into rooms. This followed the recently established Standard Response Protocol that law enforcement agencies had recently established in conjunction with area school administrations.

While patrolling the area, deputies observed a male juvenile whose description matched a suspect involved in the attack. At approximately 2:08, the suspect was identified and arrested, leading deputies to lift the “Secure” level at San Marcos. At the time of the news release, the investigation remains ongoing and the disposition of the juveniles involved remain pending. According to Zick, “The victim was released to his guardians and will be seeking medical attention on his own.”