The Home Page | Treasure Hunting for Home

Most folks seem to be of one mind or the other when it comes to thrift shopping. My friend Cindy — not her real name! — used to tell me that she couldn’t read library books because the thought of other people handling them before her bothered her so much. Just imagine how she felt about combing the racks of clothes at a thrift store. Me? I love a good treasure hunt. Walking through the doors of Goodwill, Alpha Thrift, or Antique Alley always provides a rush of anticipation. The possibilities are endless!

The patio furniture in my backyard is a combination of thrift-store and estate-sale finds, plus a second-hand wrought-iron chaise lounge that weighs a ton. But I love it so much that I keep convincing friends to help me transport it when I move. The vintage set above is from eBay, and is very similar to my outdoor dining set. I scored mine at an estate sale at The Pagoda House on East Valerio Street, after writing about and falling in love with the home.

Just about everything inside and outside my house is either vintage, handmade, or was scored from various Facebook marketplace or Craigslist expeditions, with a little IKEA and Target magic sprinkled around as well. I can throw a few things together, like this vignette on my living room wall, but when it comes to true styling, I look to the experts.

In a recent Washington Post article, Corinne Counts was identified as a pro thrifter, and that’s literally what she is. Counts scours garage sales, secondhand shops, and thrift stores to find treasures that she then re-sells on her Instagram page, Frederick Home Finds, based in Frederick, Maryland. She calls herself “your bestie in sweatpants,” a look that she rocks in the pic above, showcasing a vintage mirror that, alas, is already sold.

As of “press time,” this tubular brass and glass coffee table is still available. But hurry — her Instagram account has 24,000 followers and climbing, so the table is bound to go fast. Counts offers her followers tips on design, marketing, and fashion. Her number-one tip on home design? Buy only items that you love, and decorate slowly; don’t rush to be “done.” So walk — don’t run — into your neighborhood vintage or thrift shop. If it’s meant to be, your next treasure will be waiting for you.

And speaking of treasure hunts, there are 25 local open houses today, as listed in this week’s real estate section. I’ll call out one favorite: 454 Vaquero Lane, shown above, is open today from 1-4 p.m. from The Santa Barbara Group. No matter how you spend your Sunday, take it slowly and enjoy!