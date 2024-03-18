Rosewood Miramar’s Over-Large Expansion

For the past five years, the Rosewood Miramar has been a good neighbor. Aside from the hotel’s parking overflow into our neighborhood, we have had little to no complaints. But this new proposal is not going over well with us, the adjacent full-time residents. A billionaire and his associates are offering the undeniably good deal of low to moderate income (employee only) housing to Santa Barbara County under the caveat that they couple it with more boutique shops with luxury apartments above the proposed shops.

The 20,000 square feet of new shops would be in addition to the six existing, and the five to six currently under construction, bringing the total number of shopping stores at the hotel to at least 20 — putting the term “mini-mall” into context. (Although the number of shops has not been disclosed, it could be up to 20 new shops since the average size of boutique shops is 1,000 square feet).

The low-income housing is undeniably a great offer — one that we are not opposed to. It will allow 15 of Miramar’s current 300-plus staff an opportunity to live on site for a temporary amount of time. Per Caruso’s team, the lease would be six months to a year. (It is yet to be seen who this is really benefiting besides Caruso affiliates and how the residents will be chosen). Caruso is “coupling” this with the shops and apartments for monetary reasons. The billionaire developer states that they can’t do one without the other, financially.

The employee housing would be located on the east end of the property near Posillipo Lane, while the mini mall would be built at the existing employee parking lot on the corner of South Jamison and Eucalyptus Lane.

The retail shops and residences would be pushed into our neighborhood and would change the vibe of our classic Montecito streets that have been curated throughout the years. Several neighbors and I feel that luxury shops and apartments do not fit in in our rural neighborhood alongside the historic All Saints by the Sea Church, the adult daycare facility at the Friendship Center, and the church preschool. Those beautiful mountain views would be compromised as well.

The entrance to the shops and apartments at the five-way stop on South Jamison will be a logistic nightmare, although the hotel claims to be adding 60 “new“ parking spots. It will be omitting the current employee parking lot, and with the new shops and apartments come more cars — from employees, shoppers, residents, and deliveries. It just doesn’t add up. From the beginning, the property has been under parked. The hotel overflow ended up filling the church parking lots on most weekends (an agreement that has been recently terminated).

Our neighborhood cannot handle more congestion. As most visitors and residents know, during hot summer days or holiday breaks, the parking and traffic in this area is jam packed! The streets turn into one-lane roads with visitors cramming into any available spot for beach access. Surely not a good scenario in the event of an emergency.

The low-income housing is definitely necessary — but the shops and apartments are not. It would be really cool if Caruso provided this much-needed housing for his employees without wanting this mini mall in return. To do something good, for the sake of his staff and our neighborhood. I’m pretty sure he can afford it!