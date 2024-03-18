This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 17, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Happy Sunday, friends! If you’re wondering whether, indeed, size does matter, The Nester blog has the answer. They unveil what they call “The Big Mistake,” which involves decorating with too much stuff. Specifically, being afraid to commit to one large item, which can lead to filling our space with multiple small things, resulting in an overly busy look. I know I’m sometimes guilty of this. I like lots of small stuff! They call this tendency “the most impactful thing people overlook when it comes to decorating,” so I suppose I will pay attention. Learn more on this episode of their podcast, which promises three reasons why scale is so important when decorating.

I found a fun Instagram follow the other day. Historical Homes of America has an array of homes like the Hench House, built in 1887 in York, Pennsylvania, and the Gamwell House, from about the same era but sporting a very different look.

The Hench House | Credit: @trail.magic.luke

Designed by architects Longstaff & Black in 1892, the Gamwell House is located in Bellingham, Washington, and has been called “one of the most elegant homes on Bellingham Bay.” The Gamwell family resided in the house until 1956, and it remains a private residence to this day.

The Gamwell House | Credit: @houses_of_the_northwest

After scrolling through these homes on my phone, I was inspired to take a walk past one of my favorite local Victorian houses. I found it looking especially pretty in the lovely late afternoon light at the corner of Bath and Canon Perdido streets downtown.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of walking, Scout and I have been getting out a lot lately. The time change means later sunrises as well as later sunsets, so we’ve enjoyed a healthy dose of both. We caught Tuesday’s dramatic sunrise at East Beach, shown above.

And here’s the sunset at Hendry’s Beach, from this past Monday, with Scout included.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Last but not least: It’s BURGER WEEK! Enjoy $10 burgers at all of these participating restaurants. I got to sample and write about the delicious Mexican Street Burger (above) at Del Pueblo Café. You’ve got 28 burgers to choose from, but hurry: Burger Week ends Wednesday! No matter how you spend your Sunday, enjoy!