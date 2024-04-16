UCSB star point guard Ajay Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft via his social media accounts this Tuesday morning. He was Big West Freshman of the Year in 2022 and Big West Player of the Year in 2023 after leading the Gauchos to a Big West Tournament title and a NCAA Tournament berth. In 2024, he averaged 20 points per game and was an All–Big West First Team selection. He is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by numerous analysts and publications.

