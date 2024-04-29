The Home Page | Everything’s Blooming for Earth Day

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 28, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Our Style Specialist Christine Cowles has a perfect Sunday-flavored column for us this week. She suggests a bunch of ideas for quick and easy refreshes for our space. Don’t cotton to spending all week, or even all day, on a house project? These are simple. Really. Examples include adding a new rug, changing out cabinet hardware, adding plants, painting a piece of furniture, or even spending some time treasure-hunting at the thrift store. See? Super easy options. She also mentions painting your front door, and I love that idea, but ooooh, such a commitment to choose a color. I’ll be skipping that one this time. Instead, I think I’ll stop by the nursery for a new plant or two on the way to the thrift store to check out the rugs!

Credit: Courtesy Airbnb

Speaking of front doors, my childhood friend Wendy has a vacation rental in Wilmington, North Carolina, called Purple Door Home. Wendy and I grew up together on Southview Drive, a long cul-de-sac in San Diego where we would ride our skateboards and hang out in each others’ front yards ’til our parents called us in at night. We’ve grown apart over the years, but thanks to social media, we’re back in touch and I’m loving the look of her place. From the green velvet couch in the living room, to the record albums on the wall, the swirly purple rug in the “kids’ room” and the surfboard hangers for the hammock in the backyard … everything about her space looks magical. Which is fitting, since apparently purple doors can mean creativity, opportunities, and perhaps that a practitioner of magic lives within! I may just need to plan a visit to feel the magic for myself.

Credit: @thenester

I found another quick-fix-for-the-house idea when I ran across this post from The Nester about what to do if you hate your sofa. I love my sofa! But if your sofa does not bring you joy, here are some of The Nester’s tips for quick sofa rescues. She even gives us a video:

1. Cover the entire sofa with a great big blanket.

2. If your sofa is from @ikea, try a linen slipcover from @bemzdesign.

3. Sell the sofa you don’t love on Facebook Marketplace and use that money to buy one you do love.

4. Tuck a throw over the entire back — this works best when the throw is ATTENTION grabbing!

Credit: Community Environmental Council

Can sustainability and housing growth co-exist? Community Environmental Council is hosting a panel discussion at The Hub — their great meeting space at 1219 State Street — on Thursday, May 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Mike Chiacos, Rob Fredericks, Peter Lewis, and our own star Indy reporter Ryan P. Cruz will weigh in on the challenges and possible solutions to the hot topic of advancing sustainability during this time of housing growth. Dave Davis and Dave Durflinger will moderate the discussion. Register here.

Credit: Earthwise LLC

Have you been to the Earth Day Festival yet? Today is the final day of CEC’s annual festival in Alameda Park, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. With a green car show, kids’ area, music, food, and fun — plus sunny weather! — it’s a guaranteed good time. There’s even a Santa Barbara Independent booth, so stop by and say hi. In honor of Earth Day, here’s an article from Houzz about 10 ways to make your yard more earth-friendly. One of their tips is to mimic the native environment — choosing plants that grow well where you live. The home shown above sure reminds me of our whereabouts.



If your neighborhood is blooming, send me a photo or two. Just reply to this email and attach a pic and let me know what you love about it, be it your house or someplace nearby. I love to hear from you!



Happy Earth Day, Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, and hopefully warm, sunny weather. Here’s this week’s Independent, front and back, to help you plan your adventures. Enjoy!