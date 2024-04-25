Quick and Easy Spring Home Updates

With all of the rain and cooler temps we’ve experienced along the Central Coast lately, it doesn’t really feel like spring. However, while walking to my car a few days ago, I got my first whiff of jasmine for the season and was pleasantly reminded that, in fact, spring is upon us. For me, the arrival of spring and longer days tends to inspire me to freshen up my home.

Although major renovation projects usually require months of planning and a large budget, it is possible to breathe new life into a room without spending a lot of time or money. From changing up the artwork on your walls to painting an heirloom piece of furniture, here are some of my go-to ways to quickly elevate any space.

Credit: Shutterstock

Upcycle your old furniture: Perhaps you’ve been given some furniture from a family member or been gifted an heirloom piece that has been passed down several generations. But, let’s be honest — it just isn’t your style. Give your older furniture a new lease on life with paint!

You’ll want to lightly sand the item first to remove any buildup of dirt or oils and then paint it using chalk paint. There are so many fun colors of chalk paint available, and my favorites are black or navy blue for painted nightstands or dressers. Add some brass hardware and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind gem, upcycled to complement your style.

Paint your front door: Perhaps you drive the same route every day to work and always admire that light-blue door of your neighbor’s home. Painting your door a new color only requires a small amount of paint and a few supplies and can add instant curb appeal. Add some potted flowers or succulents to the entryway and you’ll be the envy of the block!

Install lights in closets: Although you may not have an oversized, walk-in closet with extensive shoe shelving to rival that of Carrie in Sex and the City (the movie version), installing lights in a closet can help create a high-end look while also adding functionality. Look for LED motion-sensor strip lighting and install it on the bottom of an upper shelf (or wherever it makes sense for your closet).

Go thrifting: Not only is thrifting a fun activity, but it’s also a great way to add some new items to your home while not overspending or over-consuming. Combining vintage artwork and decor with your contemporary or mid-century-modern furniture makes a room feel layered and lived in. Plus, you can donate items that you’re no longer using at the same time.

Brighten your space with a rug: One way to quickly change the look and feel of a room is to add (or update) a rug. Rugs can add a lot of personality and character but also go a long way in making spaces feel larger and brighter. Although rugs can cost thousands of dollars, many affordable options do exist. Look for some while you’re at the thrift store and keep your eye on sales, both online or at local retailers.

Upgrade cabinet hardware: Completely renovating your kitchen or bathroom is a large undertaking, but replacing outdated knobs and pulls on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities can refresh a room’s aesthetic for far less. Just adding new hardware in your bathroom with a new mirror and towel bars can go a long way in making it feel updated. And if you feel like you’re in the DIY groove, paint the cabinets while you’re at it!

Add some plants: Even if you don’t have a green thumb, adding a plant or two to your living room adds life and texture. If you’re not sure which types of plants will do well in your space, ask the experts at local nurseries for advice. Plants filter air while also adding a finishing touch to any room.

Credit: New Africa – stock.adobe.com

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.