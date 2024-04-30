Community over Celebrity

Santa Barbara is often painted with the broad strokes of glamor and fame associated with its affluent, celebrity-studded populace. Yet, beneath this glossy surface lies a city that does not — and should not — bow to the cult of celebrity.

The events that surrounded my son’s under-7-year-old soccer championship at Girsch Park unveiled an uncomfortable truth about how privilege can sour pure community joy and competition, urging a communal reflection and a return to genuine values.

Our local Friday Night Lights soccer championship game should have been an event that epitomized innocence and the love of sport especially for kids that young, but celebrity influence unduly tipped the scales. The game started out the way it should have. One of the parents let me know that the other team was being coached by the husband of a famous actor and that their youngest son was on the team. I didn’t pay it much attention because it honestly had nothing to do with the game at hand … until it did.

My son’s team immediately dominated the game as we took a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. Unbeknownst to me, at this point, the opposing team decided that losing was not an option. Famous Mom snuck away to her car and came back with two red jackets — the same color as the younger child’s team jerseys — and the older boys put them on. (They were not registered to play on the under-7 team because they were 9 years old.) The older boys came onto the field with no jersey, no cleats or correct gear, and all of a sudden the game dynamic changed. One of the older boys scored two goals. Before we knew it, more unregistered third-grade players came onto the field to play. The referee did nothing. We were being hoodwinked as I looked to their sideline to see more than seven players waiting there (way over the registered limit).

Despite this ridiculous attempt at cheating the system, my son’s team still almost won the game. It tied 4-4 and the game went on to penalty kicks, where we lost.

After the game, my team was devastated. I immediately let the head of the league know what happened. He noticed the extra players but said he didn’t want to confront them (celebrity privilege at its finest) and that he would message the coaches after to say they were disqualified. So, Famous Mom and her team of cheaters walked off the field wearing the winning T-shirts, thinking they got away with it.

I’m even more disheartened by the parents whose kids were actually on the team and didn’t get to play that night because older kids took their rightful place, because winning was more important. What kind of modeling is that for your children?

I told my team that the other team had been disqualified and that we won, but it was too late. The joy was sucked out of them, and they walked away with their heads down, feeling let down by the adults and the league.

The underlying issue here is profound: This is not what Santa Barbara stands for.

Santa Barbara has always been more than a mere playground for the rich and famous. It is a community of diverse, hard-working individuals who value fairness and democracy. The city thrives on the collective spirit of its residents — those who teach, serve, heal, and protect — far removed from the glitzy veneer often highlighted by the media. It is a place where local businesses are supported, environmental policies are pioneered, and cultural festivals are celebrated with everyone’s participation, not dominated by a few.

The recent soccer incident is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance against the encroachment of privilege into our communal spaces. It is a call to uphold the values that truly make Santa Barbara a beloved home: integrity, fairness, and a commitment to the common good. It challenges parents, coaches, and organizers to act as role models, demonstrating that the rules of fair play apply equally to all, irrespective of one’s social stature or net worth.

Furthermore, it impels us to ask ourselves what kind of community we wish to nurture. Do we want our children to grow up in an environment where success is skewed by fame and where achievements can be manipulated by status? Or do we strive for a community where success is measured by honest effort and spirited teamwork?

This incident should not be swept under the rug but rather used as a pivotal learning opportunity. It’s high time for Santa Barbara to reassert its true identity: a community first, a celebrity playground second. By addressing these challenges head-on, reinforcing the principles of fairness and community spirit, Santa Barbara can set an example, not just as a beautiful place to live but as a beacon of true community values.

The essence of Santa Barbara lies in its ability to rise above the superficial allure of celebrity. Let this be a wake-up call to all: In Santa Barbara, community is the real star.