Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market’s New Site Raises Concerns at City Council

Santa Barbara’s new downtown police station is scheduled to break ground this fall, but the city still has one loose end to tie up, since the ground that new station will sit on — the commuter lot on Santa Barbara Street — is the current home of the city’s Saturday farmers’ market.

The city staff and the Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market Board of Directors decided to move it right to the heart of downtown to the intersection of State Street and Carrillo. Said to be easily accessible by bike, car, or public transit, the space, with two blocks closed off to cars, could easily accommodate the 100 farmers’ booths, their vans, and as many as 5,000 shoppers during peak season.

But the new location — which would stretch on State Street between Figueroa and Canon Perdido streets, and on Carrillo from Chapala Street to Anacapa Street — required the city to authorize a license agreement to operate in the public right of way. On Tuesday, the council approved the agreement, though the city’s fire and police departments, and Mayor Randy Rowse, expressed concerns over potential impacts on emergency services.

Fire Marshal Ryan DiGuilio pointed out that the proposed location is less than a block away from the city’s busiest fire station on Carrillo Street, and the closure would force the engines to make left turns into the busy intersection.

“It is going to impact our capability to respond quickly,” DiGuilio said. The council voted 5-2 to approve the license agreement, including a $250,000 contract for vehicle gate barriers and storage trailers. Mayor Rowse and Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez opposed. The approval also directs public safety departments to work with farmers’ market staff and the city administrator on potential safety concerns. The farmers’ market will start at its new location on State Street in September.