The Home Page | Dogs in the Hills and Downward Dogs at the Beach

Jerry Lucido describes his vineyard estate as “a place of solitude, a place of satisfaction.” Scrolling through the photos of this, I can see why. The property at 5951 Olivera Canyon Road is a gorgeous seven-and-a-half acres with a gorgeous farmhouse, art studio, guest house, a red-sided barn, and more with panoramic views on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail. It is offered for sale by Joe Ramos for $3,330,000. This is the stuff that dreams are made of!

Credit: Bruce Heavin

Breaking “the conventional boundaries of home design,” the Hill House in Montecito will be the subject of a VADA Talks panel presentation on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m., giving us an up-close look at the newly constructed 10,000-plus-square-foot Montecito home of Bruce Heavin and Lynda Weinman, founders of Lynda.com. VADA Talks supports the Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School. As the mom of a VADA alum who’s now off in the world doing good things, I’m a big fan of their mission and capital campaign.

Credit: Courtesy

To help potential home sellers in the current real estate market, Realtor Dan Encell is trying something different by hosting a forum on Tuesday, May 7, at 4 p.m. designed to answer questions and offer advice. When I asked him about his motivation, Dan said “Navigating the sale of a home is more complex than it ever has been. I want to help potential sellers prepare so that they can maximize proceeds, and minimize surprises and headaches.” I’m all about minimizing headaches! Find out more or RSVP by calling (805) 879-8034.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Our local Realtors are doing so many cool things in our community! In a sweet gesture of gratitude and giving back, my friend Erin Muslera is hosting a free oceanside yoga class on Saturday morning, May 11. She says it’s a chance for everyone to “breathe, relax, and connect with yourself and others.” Namaste to that! To find out more, email her at erin.muslera@compass.com.

Credit: Giffin & Crane

I mentioned this event last week, and it’s worth bringing up again: SBCC’s School of Extended Learning and the Community Environmental Council are hosting a panel discussion on the topic of “Advancing Sustainable Development in an Era of Housing Growth” at The Hub (1219 State St.), Thursday, May 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Indy reporter Ryan P. Cruz is one of the panelists who will discuss challenges and possible solutions on this subject. Dave Davis and Dave Durflinger will moderate the discussion. Register here.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Scout has been hiking a lot lately. The longer days mean that evening hikes are just the ticket after a long day of work. We discovered a new trail off of East Camino Cielo last week, and then enjoyed the sunset on the drive back down the hill. I hope you’ve been getting outside, too.



We’ve got Wine Week on our front cover this week, and a beautiful San Roque home on our real estate cover. It’s open from 1-3 p.m. today, so put it on your open house tour and tell The Hall Team that Sarah says hello!