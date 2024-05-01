Montecito Hill House Owner and Architect to Break Down the Creative Process Behind the Architectural Innovation

The futuristic curves and cool toned concrete of Montecito’s Hill House have piqued the attention of architecture and real estate enthusiasts throughout its 10-year construction period and since its completion in 2022. The 10,720-square-foot colossal structure exists in stark contrast with Santa Barbara County’s Colonial Spanish style code and breaks the conventional boundaries of home design. On Thursday, May 9, the Visual Arts & Design Academy of Santa Barbara High School (VADA) presents a panel at Santa Barbara City College to discuss this incredible feat in design and architecture.

Panelists include Lynda.com co-founder and Hill House owner Bruce Heavin, Hill House architect Robin Donaldson, and UCSB Art, Design and Architecture Museum curator Silvia Perea and will be moderated by Founder of the RIV Magazine, Les Firestein. Titled “Serious Play: The Making of Hill House Montecito,” the event is part of the VADA Talks series which features a diverse array of renowned guests who discuss how creativity inspires their work.

The talk will be held at the Fé Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College (721 Cliff Dr.) on Thursday May 9, from 6-8 p.m. with free admission and a reception to follow. RSVP is required. For more information visit vadatalks.com.